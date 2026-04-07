Willson Contreras threatens to injure a Brewers player

As if things weren't bad enough for the Boston Red Sox, two rivals from the National League Central Division came to Fenway Park last night (Monday) and turned things upside down.

Let me explain.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras has a long history with the Brewers, having played for eleven seasons with two of their division rivals: the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

And prior to yesterday's game, Contreras had been hit by pitches from Brewers pitchers 23 times in his career. That total rose to 24 during the game, when, in the fourth inning, Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras with a fastball that strayed a bit too far inside.

And to say the least, Contreras was not happy with how things turned out, as he yelled at Woodruff while storming toward first base, escorted by his brother William, the Wisconsin team's catcher.

Willson Contreras on the tension between him and the #Brewers: “It's not just a hit-by-pitch. That's the 24th time [the Brewers have] hit me in my career. That's the 6th time [Woodruff] hit me… it's no coincidence… they're going to hit me again, and we'll see what happens.” 😳… pic.twitter.com/lf9bbLw3ue — NESN (@NESN) April 7, 2026

Then, on the next play, Contreras slid hard into second base to break up the double play. And after the game, the veteran added more.

The Brewers are always saying, ‘I'm not trying to hit you,' and it's getting old. So the next time they hit me again, I'm going to take one out. It's a message.

However, this doesn't seem to impress the Brewers, starting with Christian Yelich.

We've been seeing this act for 10 years. It's nothing new.

The Red Sox and the Brewers will be back on the field tonight (Tuesday), and all eyes will be on Contreras when he steps into the batter's box. If a pitch comes anywhere near him, things could get ugly at Fenway Park.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.