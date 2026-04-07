RUMOR: There could be some changes to the Canadiens’ lines tonight

This morning at practice, Alexandre Texier and Kirby Dach were seen practicing in regular jerseys. Notably, Dach did not stay behind for extra work after practice.

We also learned that Joe Veleno did not practice. The Canadiens declined to confirm anything, but it seems likely he won't play tonight against the Panthers.

We'll have to wait and see.

But while we expected to see Veleno simply give up his spot to Dach, Anthony Martineau stated on Twitter that it was also possible Texier could play.

Dach and Texier have been cleared to play.

I'm told that Texier and Dach will indeed return to the lineup tonight. I'm also hearing that we should expect significant changes to the second, third, and fourth lines. What I'm telling you is the reality as of 12:08 p.m. Of course, no one is safe from a change between now and the game… pic.twitter.com/asvp7xEH7G — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 7, 2026

That could change, but he also said that “significant” changes could occur on the second, third, and fourth lines ahead of the game against the Panthers.

Could Oliver Kapanen or Alex Newhook leave the top-6? For Kirby Dach? Who knows.

Of course, if two players do indeed make the lineup (nothing is confirmed), that would mean another guy would follow Joe Veleno's lead and be left out. Would it be Brendan Gallagher? Zachary Bolduc? Someone else?

Hard to say.

Meanwhile, with the Tampa Bay Lightning (a direct rival in the playoff race), three players have been called up from the AHL to fill spots.

In a playoff race, that's not ideal. Pontus Holmberg, Scott Sabourin, and Brayden Point might all have to sit this one out.

Add Jakob Pelletier to the list of players being called up by #GoBolts tonight, so I'd imagine that Brayden Point might join the list of players unavailable for tonight's game in Ottawa — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 7, 2026

Keep in mind that currently, the Lightning and the Sabres have 102 points, two more than the Canadiens. The Montreal and Tampa Bay teams still have five games left to play, but Buffalo has only four.

It's going to be a tight race right to the end.

In a nutshell

– Official.

– Speaking of the Habs.

By making the playoffs for a second year in a row, Gorton and Hughes have pulled off one of the fastest rebuilds in the NHL. I analyzed each of the 10 other ongoing rebuilds to compare them to the #CH's. https://t.co/uwZ69bp7Xw — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 7, 2026

– Interesting.

Matthew Tkachuk stayed in Florida while his wife is about to give birth. @FlaPanthers @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 7, 2026

– Oh boy.