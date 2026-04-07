MLB in Brief: Season Over for Cade Horton | Triston Casas Is Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Season Over for Cade Horton | Triston Casas Is Injured
Credit: MLB.com

Season Over for Cade Horton

He will undergo elbow surgery.

Hunter Brown is also injured. He has a shoulder injury and won't pitch for a few weeks.

Triston Casas is in pain

He's going to get an MRI on his ribs. His recovery has been set back.

Brandon Barriera is pitching again

Good news for the Blue Jays' 2022 first-round pick.

Austin Hays injured

Too bad.

Things are going well for Eloy Jimenez

He's tearing it up in Triple-A.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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