MLB in Brief: Season Over for Cade Horton | Triston Casas Is Injured

Season Over for Cade Horton

He will undergo elbow surgery.

Cade Horton will have surgery on his UCL and his season is over pic.twitter.com/rVsXQQeNTN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 7, 2026

Hunter Brown is also injured. He has a shoulder injury and won't pitch for a few weeks.

Astros ace Hunter Brown has a Grade 2 shoulder strain and is shut down from throwing. More on the injury and what happens next – https://t.co/EZsGH1sSRA — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 7, 2026

Triston Casas is in pain

He's going to get an MRI on his ribs. His recovery has been set back.

More bad news on Triston Casas (but better news on two rehabbing pitchers) today from Alex Cora:https://t.co/UDzUDQrbdD — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 7, 2026

Brandon Barriera is pitching again

Good news for the Blue Jays' 2022 first-round pick.

#BlueJays 2022 1st-rounder, Brandon Barriera, will return to game action today for Dunedin. Injuries have limited him to just 27 1/3 innings in his pro career so far, but the Jays hope he can start to take off this year. He was hitting 97–98 mph in spring training — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 7, 2026

Austin Hays injured

Too bad.

White Sox to place Austin Hays on the IL, select Dustin Harris https://t.co/Im783g6qcA pic.twitter.com/wdn5wbSazM — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 7, 2026

Things are going well for Eloy Jimenez

He's tearing it up in Triple-A.

Eloy Jiménez came out swinging in Triple-A with Toronto, earning Player of the Week honors. He went 9-for-24 (.375) with 1 home run and 5 RBIs, along with a .455 OBP and an impressive .970 OPS. He continues to prove he's ready to get back to MLB and produce for any team.… pic.twitter.com/Gy5aVTU1hd — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) April 6, 2026

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