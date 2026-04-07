Matt Chapman watches as his manager reveals his (other) grievances in the locker room

Tony Vitello doesn't know how to handle the major league media. It's becoming increasingly clear.

Every day brings a new story in which the Giants' manager says too much to the media covering the San Francisco club's activities.

The most recent example?

He admitted that Matt Chapman, who was recently seen snubbing a teammate in front of everyone, had been involved in at least two other altercations in the team's locker room recently. However, these were reportedly less serious than the incident with Casey Schmitt.

Matt Chapman took accountability for his base-running gaffe and his otherwise forgettable week. Tony Vitello revealed the #SFGiants have had two other incidents behind closed doors like the one captured on camera between Chapman and Casey Schmitt.https://t.co/d3MH9Lmtmi — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) April 7, 2026

So recently, Chapman has gotten into three altercations, committed three defensive errors, had the relay incident with Schmitt, AND got caught like a schoolkid on the bases against the Mets?

Everything's fine, Madame la Marquise.

But aside from Chapman, who's to blame, we're still wondering why Tony Vitello hasn't learned to shut his mouth when he needs to. Why did the guy go and say that his veteran had gotten into two other altercations in the locker room?

Did he do it to show he knows how to solve problems, or something? By showing he's capable of picking fights with the whole world in record time?

I've always thought that leadership in a sports team starts at the top of the pyramid. And now, with Vitello constantly spilling locker room secrets, I get the feeling the guys are on their guard, which partly explains the California team's roller-coaster start to the season.

It'll be fascinating to follow the Giants in the coming weeks, in any case. Because right now, clearly, anything can happen… especially since a manager talks to the media more often than a player.

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