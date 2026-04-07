Chris Sale hit himself in the head with a ball

After a particularly difficult 2025 season, the Atlanta Braves got off to a strong start this year. Things have gotten tougher in recent days, however, as the Braves have lost their last three games.

And last night's game (Monday) was no exception. Indeed, Chris Sale didn't seem at his best on the mound in the game the Braves lost 6-2 to the Los Angeles Angels. The tall left-hander gave up a home run to Zach Neto on the first pitch of the game, and that wasn't the worst moment of the evening.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, everything completely fell apart. After getting a 2-0 count on Jorge Soler, he hit the outfielder in the foot. Then he gave up a single to Jo Adell and walked Jeimer Candelario on a full count.

And Sale couldn't hide his frustration. When catcher Drake Baldwin tossed the ball back to him, he tried to catch it barehanded but dropped it. Obviously, that added insult to injury, and he picked up the ball and hit himself in the head with it. Ouch.

Chris Sale was not happy with himself… and he let it show pic.twitter.com/esRZUWuutB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 7, 2026

But the 37-year-old's troubles weren't over yet. After working Logan O'Hoppe to a full count, he walked him to force in a run. He then recorded an out before facing his second batter of the inning. He ultimately gave up another run, bringing the score to 4-1.

Sale returned to the mound to start the fifth inning, but he didn't record a single out as he gave up a single to Soler on the first pitch he threw, then a home run to Adell on the second. It was Adell's first home run of the season.

A rough night at the office.

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