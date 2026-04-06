The Montreal Alouettes have placed another player on the retired list

The Montreal Alouettes have announced that they have placed linebacker Caleb Johnson on the retired players list.

This is an unexpected move for the Montreal Alouettes and Caleb Johnson, as the player had just extended his contract with the team through 2027.

Johnson, 27, joined the organization in 2025, initially playing on the practice squad before making his regular-season debut in October.

A brief stint in Montreal

In the Montreal Alouettes-Caleb Johnson situation, the linebacker played only one game with the Alouettes, though he did not record any statistics. Despite this limited time with the team, the organization had shown confidence in him by offering a contract extension.

Before joining the Canadian Football League, Johnson played in the United Football League, where he recorded 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback sack in 10 games with the Arlington Renegades.

A career marked by mobility

Caleb Johnson's professional career is distinguished by numerous stints with NFL organizations, notably with the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Cleveland Browns.

At the collegiate level, he also had an unconventional path, playing for several schools before finishing his career with the Miami Hurricanes, where he had his best season in 2022.

This announcement comes during a relatively quiet offseason for the Alouettes, although some acquisitions have been made, notably quarterback Dustin Crum, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon.

However, the team has suffered significant losses, including Austin Mack, Darnell Sankey, and Marc-Antoine Dequoy, the latter having announced his retirement.

After a solid 2025 season that ended with a 10-8 record and a spot in the Eastern Conference Final, the Alouettes are embarking on a new chapter.

The Alouettes' situation with Montreal's Caleb Johnson is thus one of the adjustments to be made before the start of the upcoming campaign. The team will play its first preseason game against the Ottawa Redblacks before kicking off its regular season against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

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