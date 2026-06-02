A surprise return for Aaron Donald at age 35?

The NFL world is in an uproar following a bombshell announcement involving one of the greatest defensive players in history.

Retired from the field since the end of the 2023 season, former Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly seriously considering a return to the game. It was his longtime former teammate, Michael Brockers, who dropped this media bombshell that is already getting football fans excited.

According to Brockers, the 35-year-old athlete has never really taken it easy since announcing his retirement. He claims to have inside information on the superstar's physical condition and intentions. True to his reputation as a workhorse, Donald is reportedly training relentlessly to maintain elite physical condition. The goal behind this rigorous fitness regimen? To avoid a lengthy rehabilitation period should the opportunity for a return to action materialize.

The legend's social media posts have only fueled the rumor. In a workout video recently posted on his Instagram account, the future Hall of Famer dropped some far-from-subtle hints. In addition to using the hashtag “#ready,” the clip was set to the song “Ain't Done” by artist Bixst. A musical choice that speaks volumes about his current mindset.

A dream duo in the making with Myles Garrett?

This scenario takes an even more spectacular turn when we consider his possible destination. Speculation points to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year joining a lineup where he could join forces with another defensive line monster: Myles Garrett.

The idea of pairing Aaron Donald's legendary power with Garrett's dominance is already terrifying quarterbacks across the league. It remains to be seen whether a team will be able to present the perfect financial and competitive offer to convince No. 99 to lace up his cleats again. One thing is certain: Aaron Donald's story in the NFL doesn't seem quite over yet.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.