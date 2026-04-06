The Devils part ways with Tom Fitzgerald

The Devils made a major decision by ending Tom Fitzgerald's tenure as general manager.

In office since 2020, Fitzgerald had gradually shaped the team's identity, building around a core of young, talented players led by Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt.

The organization appeared to be moving in the right direction over the past few seasons.

#BREAKING: New Jersey Devils Managing Partner David Blitzer announced today that Tom Fitzgerald will depart the organization. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2026

However, expectations were high this year, and the results didn't necessarily follow suit consistently. The team remained in the playoff race, but without truly posing a threat.

Beyond the standings, certain decisions also raised questions, particularly regarding roster management (the Simon Nemec case) and the lack of major moves to address some obvious weaknesses.

In this context, the Devils' front office has chosen to act now, without waiting for the season to end. This type of decision, at this specific point in the schedule, demonstrates a certain level of impatience and a desire to see the team prepare for next season.

It will now be interesting to see who takes over and what direction the organization intends to take in the short term. It's worth noting that the Leafs are also searching for a new general manager. The core is in place, but adjustments could follow in the coming months.

One thing is certain: the Devils are sending a clear message about their ambitions.

In a nutshell

– Read more.

– Wow!

Ticket from the 1994 World Cup in the U.S. $22.50

Times have certainly changed. pic.twitter.com/FYGwHwv560 — Beneddra Naïm (@BeneddraNaim) April 6, 2026

– Sabres fans are ready.