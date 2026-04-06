Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 2
We're already nearly ten games into the 2026 MLB season, and certain trends are starting to emerge. So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – New York Yankees (3)
3 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)
4 – New York Mets (7)
5 – Philadelphia Phillies (10)
6 – Houston Astros (13)
7 – Atlanta Braves (11)
8 – Seattle Mariners (4)
9 – Toronto Blue Jays (2)
Things are looking grim in Toronto. https://t.co/B1BSOHYeef
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 5, 2026
10 – Detroit Tigers (5)
11 – Chicago Cubs (8)
12 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21)
13 – Cleveland Guardians (16)
14 – Cincinnati Reds (14)
15 – Miami Marlins (19)
16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (25)
17 – Texas Rangers (15)
18 – Kansas City Royals (17)
19 – San Diego Padres (18)
20 – Baltimore Orioles (12)
21 – Boston Red Sox (9)
22 – Los Angeles Angels (24)
The Angels outfielder stole three home runs from the Mariners' batters. https://t.co/lcJPdr5zOw
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 5, 2026
23 – St. Louis Cardinals (26)
24 – Tampa Bay Rays (23)
25 – San Francisco Giants (20)
26 – Sacramento Athletics (22)
27 – Chicago White Sox (29)
28 – Minnesota Twins (27)
29 – Washington Nationals (28)
30 – Colorado Rockies (30)
Created by humans, assisted by AI.