Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 2

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 2
Credit: CBC

We're already nearly ten games into the 2026 MLB season, and certain trends are starting to emerge. So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – New York Yankees (3)
3 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)
4 – New York Mets (7)
5 – Philadelphia Phillies (10)
6 – Houston Astros (13)
7 – Atlanta Braves (11)
8 – Seattle Mariners (4)
9 – Toronto Blue Jays (2)

10 – Detroit Tigers (5)
11 – Chicago Cubs (8)
12 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21)
13 – Cleveland Guardians (16)
14 – Cincinnati Reds (14)
15 – Miami Marlins (19)
16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (25)
17 – Texas Rangers (15)
18 – Kansas City Royals (17)
19 – San Diego Padres (18)
20 – Baltimore Orioles (12)
21 – Boston Red Sox (9)
22 – Los Angeles Angels (24)

23 – St. Louis Cardinals (26)
24 – Tampa Bay Rays (23)
25 – San Francisco Giants (20)
26 – Sacramento Athletics (22)
27 – Chicago White Sox (29)
28 – Minnesota Twins (27)
29 – Washington Nationals (28)
30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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