Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 2

We're already nearly ten games into the 2026 MLB season, and certain trends are starting to emerge. So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – New York Yankees (3)

3 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)

4 – New York Mets (7)

5 – Philadelphia Phillies (10)

6 – Houston Astros (13)

7 – Atlanta Braves (11)

8 – Seattle Mariners (4)

9 – Toronto Blue Jays (2)

Things are looking grim in Toronto. https://t.co/B1BSOHYeef — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 5, 2026

10 – Detroit Tigers (5)

11 – Chicago Cubs (8)

12 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21)

13 – Cleveland Guardians (16)

14 – Cincinnati Reds (14)

15 – Miami Marlins (19)

16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (25)

17 – Texas Rangers (15)

18 – Kansas City Royals (17)

19 – San Diego Padres (18)

20 – Baltimore Orioles (12)

21 – Boston Red Sox (9)

22 – Los Angeles Angels (24)

The Angels outfielder stole three home runs from the Mariners' batters. https://t.co/lcJPdr5zOw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 5, 2026

23 – St. Louis Cardinals (26)

24 – Tampa Bay Rays (23)

25 – San Francisco Giants (20)

26 – Sacramento Athletics (22)

27 – Chicago White Sox (29)

28 – Minnesota Twins (27)

29 – Washington Nationals (28)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.