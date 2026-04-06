Mike Trout is injured: he’s mad at the Mariners

Mike Trout is clearly upset.

After being hit by Bryan Woo on Friday, he was hit again yesterday. Seattle Mariners reliever Casey Legumina threw a pitch too inside and hit the former MVP's hand.

Trout was forced to leave the game, and let's just say there's a lot of swelling on his hand. He's injured and is day-to-day.

Everyone knows how often Trout has been injured in recent years, which prevents him from becoming the player we know he can be. And clearly, he's frustrated.

He says he understands why pitchers throw inside when he's at the plate… but the center fielder said that if the guys can't maintain control, they need to use a different strategy.

The message is clear.

Mike Trout's X-rays came back negative but his left hand was still visibly swollen and he seemed frustrated. “We know where they're trying to get me out, fastballs up and in … if you can't control it up there, you shouldn't do it.” https://t.co/lxN2xjF5VE — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 6, 2026

We all agree that for the Angels, keeping Trout healthy is the #1 goal of the season. After all, when he's on the field and not battling an injury, he can be good.

His start to the season (he already has a WAR of 0.5) proves it. That's why, right now, it's clear that the center fielder's managers are holding their breath to see if the swelling will go down quickly.

Otherwise, it could unfortunately be enough to derail his season. We've seen this in recent years, as age is clearly taking its toll on the future Hall of Famer.

Stay tuned, then.

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