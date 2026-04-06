Atlantic Division: The Sabres Pull Ahead of the Canadiens

The Canadiens will be back in action tomorrow night at the Bell Centre against the Florida Panthers.

With a playoff berth secured, Martin St-Louis's men can now look up the standings, as they still have a chance to finish first in the division.

In that regard, the Sabres and the Lightning faced off tonight. The ideal scenario for the Habs was a regulation-time win by one of the two teams.

Buffalo won 4-2 in regulation, bringing their total to 102 points. They now have the same number of points as the Lightning, having played one more game. Jason Zucker was the hero with the game-winning goal in the second period. He deflected a shot from Bowen Byram.

Absolutely WILD play by Bo Byram and Jason Zucker pic.twitter.com/KViBKxzGdv — x – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 7, 2026

The Habs are trailing with 100 points in 77 games. Last night's loss by the Habs stings even more in this grueling race for first place in the division, especially considering that Montreal doesn't hold the tiebreaker against either of the two teams.

However, I firmly believe this loss couldn't have come at a better time for the Habs. The team had been winning for several games without playing good hockey for 60 minutes.

In those situations, the message from the coaches doesn't get through as well. A loss like the one suffered last night helps set the record straight.

There are still five games left in the regular season, so plenty of time to build momentum heading into the playoffs, but also to play much better hockey.

I can't wait to see how Martin St-Louis's men react tomorrow night on the ice at the Bell Centre. I expect the Canadiens to dominate and secure a decisive victory over the Panthers.

In a nutshell

– A truly remarkable career.

Retirement after more than 36 years at RDS | “It's time to step aside” – Michel Y. Lacroix https://t.co/OuzDijb4Am — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 7, 2026

– A great atmosphere.

– Interesting stats.

Martin St-Louis has used 16 trios for more than 50 minutes this season. Zachary Bolduc is on 4 of the top 5 in terms of expected goals. A line's expected goals percentage (xG%) is the proportion of high-danger chances it generates relative to… pic.twitter.com/2PvuBdIxok — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 6, 2026

– Interesting perspective.