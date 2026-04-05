Patrick Roy: It’s hard to believe he’ll get another chance in the NHL

Marc-Olivier Cook
Patrick Roy: It’s hard to believe he’ll get another chance in the NHL
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Patrick Roy is out of a job.

He was fired by the New York Islanders, with the team having only four games left to play before the end of the regular season.

That's the big news of the day in the NHL. 

How does Mathieu Darche explain the decision? That's a good question. The Islanders are having a surprisingly strong season, thanks in part to the brilliance of Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin.

Anthony Marcotte is right: on Long Island, it's going to take a lot for the team to become a dominant force night after night.

Now… it's kind of hard to imagine that Patrick Roy's future in the NHL is guaranteed.

He got himself out of Colorado because he wanted to do things his way. It took a really long time before he got another chance to prove himself… and he wasn't able to take advantage of it.

Roy, after all, stayed on Long Island for only two years and was fired with two years left on his contract. So what lies ahead for him?

Meanwhile, Peter DeBoer has been given his 843rd chance to prove himself by being hired by the Isles…

Patrick Roy got a chance with the Islanders after winning the Memorial Cup with the Remparts in Quebec City.

But now… I have a hard time believing he'll be back in the QMJHL either. And that's what leads me to believe he'll have a hard time finding a job in the NHL: he'll have to prove himself again to get hired in the National League… and if not in the QMJHL, then where?

Would he be interested in the idea of being an assistant coach in the NHL? We know he's a natural coach and that an assistant role isn't really his thing…

I wonder if there's a scenario where Roy gets hired in Ottawa this summer because the Sens might miss the playoffs, and Travis Green's job could be on the line if that happens.

That might be his best (and only) chance to return behind the bench of an NHL team. Because with his track record, everyone knows his reputation…


In a nutshell

– Yeah.

– I like that.

– Awesome.

– This is going to be insane.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!