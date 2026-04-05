Patrick Roy: It’s hard to believe he’ll get another chance in the NHL

Patrick Roy is out of a job.

He was fired by the New York Islanders, with the team having only four games left to play before the end of the regular season.

That's the big news of the day in the NHL.

How does Mathieu Darche explain the decision? That's a good question. The Islanders are having a surprisingly strong season, thanks in part to the brilliance of Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin.

Anthony Marcotte is right: on Long Island, it's going to take a lot for the team to become a dominant force night after night.

The decision to fire Patrick Roy sends a strong message from Mathieu Darche, especially since Roy has two years left on his contract. I think the Islanders are playing above their level this year thanks to a once-in-a-generation player and a dominant goaltender. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 5, 2026

Now… it's kind of hard to imagine that Patrick Roy's future in the NHL is guaranteed.

He got himself out of Colorado because he wanted to do things his way. It took a really long time before he got another chance to prove himself… and he wasn't able to take advantage of it.

Roy, after all, stayed on Long Island for only two years and was fired with two years left on his contract. So what lies ahead for him?

Meanwhile, Peter DeBoer has been given his 843rd chance to prove himself by being hired by the Isles…

Pete DeBoer has now been a head coach in 19 consecutive NHL seasons despite being fired five times. He has reached the conference finals in six of the last eight seasons. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) April 5, 2026

Patrick Roy got a chance with the Islanders after winning the Memorial Cup with the Remparts in Quebec City.

But now… I have a hard time believing he'll be back in the QMJHL either. And that's what leads me to believe he'll have a hard time finding a job in the NHL: he'll have to prove himself again to get hired in the National League… and if not in the QMJHL, then where?

Would he be interested in the idea of being an assistant coach in the NHL? We know he's a natural coach and that an assistant role isn't really his thing…

I wonder if there's a scenario where Roy gets hired in Ottawa this summer because the Sens might miss the playoffs, and Travis Green's job could be on the line if that happens.

That might be his best (and only) chance to return behind the bench of an NHL team. Because with his track record, everyone knows his reputation…

In a nutshell

– Yeah.

Isles bring in Pete DeBoer.

Knights bring in Torts.

Blue Jackets bring in Rick Bowness.

Kings…promote DJ Smith. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 5, 2026

– I like that.

Jakub Dobes after the Habs' win yesterday: “The confidence was always there. I'm feeling comfortable, I'm feeling good…I'm getting used to the arenas, player tendencies. With experience, I feel like I could be even better.” pic.twitter.com/gtcwY0sZC3 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 5, 2026

– Awesome.

Sidney Crosby enters today's game with 69 points (28 goals, 41 assists) in 65 games. He can play a maximum of 70 games, so one more point would extend his NHL record of consecutive point-per-game seasons to 21. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) April 5, 2026

– This is going to be insane.