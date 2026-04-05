MLB in Brief: The Mariners’ Plan | Hunter Brown Is Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Mariners&#8217; Plan | Hunter Brown Is Injured
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The Mariners' game plan

Don't hit the ball toward Jo Adell.

Patrick Sandoval in the minors on Wednesday

He's making progress.

Hunter Brown is injured

Tough break.

Zack Wheeler is improving

He's adding velocity to his pitches.

Nice gesture

Pete Fairbanks will start today so he can leave the stadium early. His wife is about to give birth.

When Yordan Alvarez is on his game…

It makes all the difference.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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