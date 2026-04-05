MLB in Brief: The Mariners’ Plan | Hunter Brown Is Injured

The Mariners' game plan

Don't hit the ball toward Jo Adell.

Patrick Sandoval in the minors on Wednesday

He's making progress.

Red Sox' Patrick Sandoval will make his rehab start Wednesday in Worcester. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 5, 2026

Hunter Brown is injured

Tough break.

A right shoulder strain will land Hunter Brown on the injured list pic.twitter.com/qcAvlA5ZAR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

Zack Wheeler is improving

He's adding velocity to his pitches.

The Phillies are waiting on Zack Wheeler's fastball as he continues in the minors: https://t.co/nqD99QCuQt — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 5, 2026

Nice gesture

Pete Fairbanks will start today so he can leave the stadium early. His wife is about to give birth.

The Marlins are starting closer Pete Fairbanks today so he can leave the game early to be with his wife, who is scheduled to be induced Monday morning (via @IsaacAzout). Fairbanks has two career starts, both in 2020 with the Rays. The plan was to keep him in the bullpen, but the game is delayed pic.twitter.com/nrTLnLli4e — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

When Yordan Alvarez is on his game…

It makes all the difference.

Yordan Alvarez is as big of a difference maker as there is at the plate! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tmrkbcF6V0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 5, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.