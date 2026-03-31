MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Can’t Catch a Break | J.D. Martinez Joins the Mets

Max Scherzer can't get over it

The World Series loss stings.

Mad Max kept it real ahead of his first start at Rogers Centre since Game 7 of the World Series. (h/t @ShiDavidi) pic.twitter.com/YHsqJtWXY7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2026

Gunnar Henderson and his future

A contract extension, at this point, is unlikely.

The odds of Gunnar Henderson signing a long-term extension with the Orioles are likely “extremely low,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/HPYG7tKO08 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 31, 2026

J.D. Martinez with the Mets

He will serve as an advisor.

Mets bringing back J.D. Martinez in advisory role two years after his stint with the team https://t.co/YGq4QWU4YB pic.twitter.com/8mhH0M9H2G — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 31, 2026

Don't Look Like a Fool

Is the Giants' manager taking up too much space?

“We want him to be himself, but we also don't want him to embarrass us, which he's doing right now, in my opinion.”@JimBowdenGM suggests that Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker sit down with Tony Vitello after every game to review decisions, media coverage, etc. pic.twitter.com/hUTNa09kr8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 31, 2026

Anthony Volpe is making progress

He should be playing in the minors within two weeks.

Aaron Boone tells us that Anthony Volpe will start live BP tomorrow and should begin a rehab assignment in two weeks pic.twitter.com/uoYXYCsNIk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 31, 2026

The Braves' City Connect jersey?

It would look something like this.

These are believed to be the Atlanta Braves' new City Connect jerseys (via @jayceknows) pic.twitter.com/aiJ5jsnjxk — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2026

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