MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Can’t Catch a Break | J.D. Martinez Joins the Mets

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Can&#8217;t Catch a Break | J.D. Martinez Joins the Mets
Credit: The Sporting News

Max Scherzer can't get over it

The World Series loss stings.

Gunnar Henderson and his future

A contract extension, at this point, is unlikely.

J.D. Martinez with the Mets

He will serve as an advisor.

Don't Look Like a Fool

Is the Giants' manager taking up too much space?

Anthony Volpe is making progress

He should be playing in the minors within two weeks.

The Braves' City Connect jersey?

It would look something like this.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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