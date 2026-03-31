History shows that the Giants are already in trouble

After being completely dominated by the New York Yankees in the season opener of 2026, the San Francisco Giants finally won their first game of the season last night (Monday) by a score of 3-2 against the San Diego Padres.

But that doesn't change the fact that, even though April hasn't even arrived yet, the team could already be in trouble.

In fact, the Giants scored just a single run while getting swept in three home games by the Bombers, becoming only the tenth team to start with a 0–3 record while scoring no more than one run.

And none of the nine previous teams made the playoffs. The 2016 Padres are the only other team to have started with a 0–3 record and one point or fewer at home, and they finished with a 68–94 record.

It's true that the sample size is small and the Bay Area team has only played four games. But we shouldn't underestimate the pressure these losses will put on the San Francisco club. Sure, teams can't win a division in March and April, but they can lose it.

Just look at last season, when teams struggling early in the campaign—the Atlanta Braves (5–13), the Baltimore Orioles (10–17), the Minnesota Twins (7–15), and the Pittsburgh Pirates (8–15)—all lost between 86 and 92 games.

This does not bode well for the Giants, who are sorely lacking in offensive power. It's up to them to prove history wrong.

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