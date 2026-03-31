Expect Adam Engstrom to be left out of the lineup tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Expect Adam Engstrom to be left out of the lineup tonight
Credit: YouTube

A surprise at practice.

Since Adam Engstrom worked overtime, it seems likely that the defenseman will be left out of tonight's game against the Lightning.

Don't count on Martin St-Louis to confirm it, though.

On the sidelines of practice, where the prospect trained with Lane Hutson, it was thought he would play. But now, we expect him to be left out.

Arber Xhekaj (on defense this time) and Jayden Struble are both expected to play.

Does St. Louis, having lost a right-handed goaltender (Alexandre Carrier) and knowing that Engstrom can play on the right, want to give him time to adjust to the NHL in practice? It's possible.

We'll see later this week if the European gets a game. And we'll see later today if what we saw in practice holds up.

As for the rest of the lineup, we expect to see Josh Anderson return to action. And we also expect Jakub Dobes to start.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning.

The Canadiens currently have 94 points, four fewer than the Lightning. If the Habs want to catch up to Tampa Bay in the standings (with nine games remaining), winning tonight will be crucial.

And doing it in regulation time would be even better.


In a nutshell

– A change was needed.

– The Stars are keeping their GM.

– Read this.

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