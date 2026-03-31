Expect Adam Engstrom to be left out of the lineup tonight

A surprise at practice.

Since Adam Engstrom worked overtime, it seems likely that the defenseman will be left out of tonight's game against the Lightning.

Don't count on Martin St-Louis to confirm it, though.

Adam Engstrom is working overtime this morning, which suggests he won't play after all and Jayden Struble will be in the lineup. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 31, 2026

On the sidelines of practice, where the prospect trained with Lane Hutson, it was thought he would play. But now, we expect him to be left out.

Arber Xhekaj (on defense this time) and Jayden Struble are both expected to play.

Does St. Louis, having lost a right-handed goaltender (Alexandre Carrier) and knowing that Engstrom can play on the right, want to give him time to adjust to the NHL in practice? It's possible.

We'll see later this week if the European gets a game. And we'll see later today if what we saw in practice holds up.

As for the rest of the lineup, we expect to see Josh Anderson return to action. And we also expect Jakub Dobes to start.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning.

The Canadiens currently have 94 points, four fewer than the Lightning. If the Habs want to catch up to Tampa Bay in the standings (with nine games remaining), winning tonight will be crucial.

And doing it in regulation time would be even better.

In a nutshell

– A change was needed.

Elliotte Friedman: On Vegas/Cassidy firing: At [last year's] exit meetings, some players were pretty blunt about how they felt; McCrimmon backed his coach; it really sounds like…the message wasn't getting through to them anymore – 32 Thoughts (3/30) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 31, 2026

– The Stars are keeping their GM.

Scratch Dallas GM Jim Nill off the list of Toronto candidates Word is he has agreed to an extension with the Stars. Smart move on their part — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 31, 2026

– Read this.