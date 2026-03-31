Colt Emerson: A Record Contract for an Inexperienced MLB Prospect

Despite catcher Cal Raleigh's struggles at the plate, the Seattle Mariners handed the New York Yankees their first loss of the season last night (Monday) with a 2-1 victory.

And that's not the only good news Washington State fans received this morning. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mariners have signed an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with young prospect Colt Emerson.

The deal includes a club option for a ninth year and could exceed $130 million if all incentives are met.

BREAKING: Colt Emerson and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension, sources say. The deal includes a ninth-year club option, a full no-trade clause, and escalators that could push the total value past $130 million. Emerson is represented by… — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 31, 2026

Emerson nearly earned a spot on the Mariners' roster during spring training, and now, with a new long-term contract in hand, we can expect him to be promoted to the MLB sooner rather than later.

Especially since J.P. Crawford, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, is on the injured list for at least ten days. Leo Rivas is currently filling in at shortstop, but the Seattle club could now turn to Emerson to fill that void.

The seventh-best prospect in Major League Baseball was selected 22nd overall in the 2023 draft and has established himself as one of the top hitters in the minor leagues. In 130 games at the High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A levels last season, Emerson posted a .285 batting average with 16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and 78 RBIs.

The 20-year-old appeared in 18 games during spring training for the Mariners and posted a .268 batting average with an .828 OPS, in addition to demonstrating solid defense.

The fact that the Mariners are spending this much on a player who hasn't yet reached the majors (no one has ever paid this much for a prospect with no MLB experience) shows just how much confidence they have in this young infielder.

Colt Emerson, SS prodigy, and Mariners agree on $95M, 8-year deal. Emerson, 20, sets a record for a player yet to debut in the majors. (Konnor Griffin has a chance to break the record) @ByRobertMurray 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 31, 2026

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