Canucks: Reporter Banned for Exposing Owners’ Misconduct

For nearly a week now, Martin St-Louis's criticism of journalists' questions has been the talk of Montreal. Hearing the coach ask the media to “ask good questions” in response to a question about his lineup didn't sit well with a lot of people.

But that, in reality, is small potatoes compared to what's going on in Vancouver. Because over there, things are really heating up.

Over the past few days, a reporter covering the team's activities had his press credentials permanently revoked. We're talking about Trevor Biggs, who writes for the Daily Hive Vancouver.

The reason? This same journalist had just published an article in which he exposed the actions of the Aquilini family, owners of the Canucks, in another business: the operation of one of their vineyards.

It should be noted that the article published by Biggs on this subject has been removed by the Daily Hive Vancouver.

The Vancouver Canucks permanently revoked a reporter's credential after he published a negative story about team ownership's other business. The publication has also since taken down the article without explanation. via @FOS's @sportsrapport: https://t.co/qVVleApvOI — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 31, 2026

Basically, in the deleted article, the reporter draws connections between the Aquilini family and the company Harvest Plus, which is currently accused of falsifying work visas for workers from Mexico. Some of these workers allegedly worked at a vineyard owned by the Aquilini family, located in Washington State.

And clearly, the Canucks organization didn't appreciate a reporter covering the team's activities sticking his nose into this story… and of course, everything was flatly denied.

Naturally, this story is causing quite a stir in Vancouver, where people find the whole thing rather fishy. There has been frustration with the Aquilini family for several years, and if all this turns out to be true, it would pose a serious threat to press freedom and freedom of expression.

It's worth noting that Biggs says he wants to continue covering the club's activities remotely. Let's see how this story unfolds.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

There are scouts at the Videotron Centre tonight, notably to watch #Remparts' Charlie Morrison in action. He opens the scoring with a superb wrist shot—it's 1-0 Quebec Among the scouts: Nick Bobrov of the #Canadiens #NHLDraft2026 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 31, 2026

– What do you think?

Will the Canadiens' inaction before the trade deadline cost them dearly? https://t.co/PiqfuwDfs7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2026

– Porter Martone makes his NHL debut tonight.

– Cale Makar is expected to miss a few games.

On Cale Makar, don't believe it's too serious but he will likely miss a few games in order to get him to 100 percent before the playoffs. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 31, 2026

– Tiger Woods is seeking help.