Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 1

Here we go! The 2026 MLB season is well and truly underway, putting an end to months of endless waiting. And with the first few days of the season already behind us, here is Passion MLB's very first power rankings.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers

2 – Toronto Blue

Jays 3 – New York Yankees

4 – Seattle Mariners

5 – Detroit Tigers

6 – Milwaukee Brewers

7 – New York Mets

He commented on the situation after his team's game. https://t.co/kGlrXGkwrb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2026

8 – Chicago Cubs

9 – Boston Red

Sox 10 – Philadelphia Phillies

11 – Atlanta Braves

12 – Baltimore Orioles

13 – Houston Astros

14 – Cincinnati Reds

15 – Texas Rangers

16 – Cleveland Guardians

17 – Kansas City Royals

18 – San Diego Padres

19 – Miami Marlins

20 – San Francisco Giants

21 – Pittsburgh Pirates

22 – Sacramento Athletics

23 – Tampa Bay Rays

24 – Los Angeles Angels

25 – Arizona

Diamondbacks 26 – St. Louis Cardinals

27 – Minnesota Twins

A first in MLB history. https://t.co/IScS5VlXn8 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2026

28 – Washington Nationals

29 – Chicago

White Sox 30 – Colorado Rockies

Created by humans, assisted by AI.