Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 1
Here we go! The 2026 MLB season is well and truly underway, putting an end to months of endless waiting. And with the first few days of the season already behind us, here is Passion MLB's very first power rankings.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers
2 – Toronto Blue
Jays 3 – New York Yankees
4 – Seattle Mariners
5 – Detroit Tigers
6 – Milwaukee Brewers
7 – New York Mets
He commented on the situation after his team's game. https://t.co/kGlrXGkwrb
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2026
8 – Chicago Cubs
9 – Boston Red
Sox 10 – Philadelphia Phillies
11 – Atlanta Braves
12 – Baltimore Orioles
13 – Houston Astros
14 – Cincinnati Reds
15 – Texas Rangers
16 – Cleveland Guardians
17 – Kansas City Royals
18 – San Diego Padres
19 – Miami Marlins
20 – San Francisco Giants
21 – Pittsburgh Pirates
22 – Sacramento Athletics
23 – Tampa Bay Rays
24 – Los Angeles Angels
25 – Arizona
Diamondbacks 26 – St. Louis Cardinals
27 – Minnesota Twins
A first in MLB history. https://t.co/IScS5VlXn8
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2026
28 – Washington Nationals
29 – Chicago
White Sox 30 – Colorado Rockies
Created by humans, assisted by AI.