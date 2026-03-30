Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 1

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 1
Credit: Sportsnet

Here we go! The 2026 MLB season is well and truly underway, putting an end to months of endless waiting. And with the first few days of the season already behind us, here is Passion MLB's very first power rankings.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers
2 – Toronto Blue
Jays 3 – New York Yankees
4 – Seattle Mariners
5 – Detroit Tigers
6 – Milwaukee Brewers
7 – New York Mets

8 – Chicago Cubs
9 – Boston Red
Sox 10 – Philadelphia Phillies
11 – Atlanta Braves
12 – Baltimore Orioles
13 – Houston Astros
14 – Cincinnati Reds
15 – Texas Rangers
16 – Cleveland Guardians
17 – Kansas City Royals
18 – San Diego Padres
19 – Miami Marlins
20 – San Francisco Giants
21 – Pittsburgh Pirates
22 – Sacramento Athletics
23 – Tampa Bay Rays
24 – Los Angeles Angels
25 – Arizona
Diamondbacks 26 – St. Louis Cardinals
27 – Minnesota Twins

28 – Washington Nationals
29 – Chicago
White Sox 30 – Colorado Rockies

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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