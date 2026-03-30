No more NFL on Netflix?

Streaming giant Netflix is ramping up its strategy in live sports.

According to the latest reports, the company aims to expand its agreement with the NFL to broadcast more games, thereby confirming its ambition to establish itself in a rapidly evolving market.

Currently, Netflix holds the broadcast rights to Christmas Day games, a deal valued at approximately $75 million per game. However, the platform does not intend to stop there and is now reportedly aiming for a significant expansion of its offerings.

As part of ongoing discussions, Netflix is reportedly looking to increase the number of games it broadcasts from two to four. Potential targets include the Thanksgiving Eve game—a traditional event with a massive following in the U.S.—as well as an international game to kick off the season.

This strategy is part of a clear goal: to capture a massive audience through premium sporting events. In this regard, the NFL represents one of the most coveted content offerings on the market, with some of the highest viewership ratings in North America.

The current landscape favors this expansion. The NFL has several games available for sale, particularly following adjustments to its agreements with ESPN and Disney.

In total, up to five games could be redistributed, including a highly strategic international match. The league is reportedly taking a flexible approach, open to the possibility of selling these rights to multiple platforms to maximize its revenue.

In this context, Netflix will have to compete with other digital giants and traditional broadcasters, all eager to secure a share of this highly lucrative content.

A decisive shift for the future of sports streaming

This move confirms a major trend: live sports are becoming a key driver for streaming platforms. Long focused on series and movies, Netflix now appears ready to invest heavily to diversify its offerings and build subscriber loyalty.

For the NFL, this move toward new broadcasters represents an opportunity to expand its audience and maximize the value of its media rights.

Ultimately, this shift could redefine how fans consume sports, accelerating the transition to digital platforms at the expense of traditional television.

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