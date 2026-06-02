The LCF project has been moving forward for a year in Quebec City, according to a radio host

The idea of a Canadian Football League franchise in Quebec City has been a recurring topic in sports news for several years.

This time, however, new information suggests that the project may be much further along than previously thought.

According to revelations made by Sylvain Bouchard on the show Bouchard en parle, several influential businesspeople in the region have been actively working for about a year to establish a CFL team in the provincial capital.

According to reports, the CFL is very open to expanding to Quebec City.

According to Bouchard, the league's recent initiatives to increase its Francophone presence and strengthen its ties with the Quebec market are likely contributing to this growing interest in the capital.

The addition of a second Quebec team would allow the league to consolidate its presence in the province alongside the Montreal Alouettes.

One of the most important aspects of the project concerns infrastructure.

According to information shared on the program, the developers are seriously considering the possibility of building a new stadium with approximately 25,000 seats on the current site of the Colisée de Québec.

The cost of the project is estimated at approximately $350 million.

Such a stadium would be able to host not only a professional football team but also various major sporting and cultural events.

PEPS as a temporary solution

In the event that a franchise is established before a new stadium is built, a temporary solution is already being considered.

The PEPS stadium at Laval University could host the future team's home games.

According to Sylvain Bouchard, Laval University has shown a willingness to share the PEPS facilities with a potential professional team.

This possibility would significantly facilitate the arrival of a team without having to wait for the completion of a major construction project.

A Market Already Passionate About Football

Quebec City already boasts one of the strongest football cultures in the country thanks to the success of Laval's Rouge et Or.

The large crowds that regularly attend university games are often cited as proof that the region could support a professional CFL team.

Many observers also consider Quebec City to be one of the most natural markets for a potential league expansion.

A project yet to be confirmed

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding these revelations, it is important to note that no official announcement has been made by the CFL or by a group of owners.

At this stage, reports indicate that a project is being actively explored and that significant discussions are taking place behind the scenes.

However, before a CFL team officially takes the field in Quebec City, several hurdles must be cleared, including financing, infrastructure, and league approval.

One thing is certain: the dream of a professional football franchise in Quebec's capital now seems more tangible than it has in a long time.

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