Jakub Dobes is the NHL’s First Star of the Week

No surprise there.

With three wins, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .962 save percentage over the past week, Jakub Dobes was named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

It's well deserved.

Congrats to Jakub Dobes on being named the NHL's First Star of the Week He went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .962 sv% pic.twitter.com/RrpQt8FXcn — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 30, 2026

We can all agree that, given the circumstances, seeing the Canadiens' #1 goalie honored is only natural. The other players didn't hold a candle to him.

Pavel Zacha and John Carlson are the other stars.

Obviously, the question with Dobes is whether he can hold up. After all, the Canadiens are going to need their goalie to carry them through April and May.

But we can't know that right away, of course.

Details to follow…