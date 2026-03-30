Bo Bichette was booed by his own fans in his third game in New York

It's off to a rough start.

Bo Bichette hasn't exactly had a great start to his career with the Mets… but the sample size is really small. He's only been here for three games, as you may know.

But despite all that, he's been treated to a “New York Special”—not because of his defense, but because he's been struggling at the plate since he arrived in town.

Yesterday, after striking out in the seventh inning, Bichette was loudly booed by his new fans. #NoPatience

Bo Bichette gets loudly booed after he struck out to end the seventh pic.twitter.com/l2937k60Eo — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 29, 2026

Bichette, who has one hit in three games and has struck out no fewer than eight times, was asked about this by New York reporters after yesterday's game.

He responded well, saying that he also thinks his at-bats have been terrible and that he deserves to be booed. He said he didn't understand why it took so long for the booing to start and that going on the road doesn't change anything because he needs to learn how to hit at Citi Field.

Bo Bichette was asked if the boos at Citi Field caught him off-guard at all: “If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too.” pic.twitter.com/zmZRZtMreR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

Obviously, he hasn't yet experienced the full weight of the New York market and isn't jaded. However, he handled it well by not downplaying the fans' right to boo a player.

He handled the whole situation professionally. Good for him: that's the right thing to do.

Obviously, New York is a different beast from Toronto, let's be honest. Especially considering that Bichette is making $42 million a year with his new organization.

It's off to a strong start, in any case.

PMLB

Nice photo.

Leo Jiménez traded to the Marlins.

The Blue Jays trade Leo Jiménez to the Marlins in exchange for minor-league infielder Dub Gleed and international bonus money 🔁 pic.twitter.com/KepeFawBjC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2026

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