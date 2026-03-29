Top 5: Another heartbreaking loss for the Blue Jackets (much to the Habs’ delight)

Yesterday was a very busy day in the National Hockey League, with 15 games on the schedule, meaning that only two teams had the day off.

So we got plenty of action as we keep a close eye on the race for the playoffs.

Here's a recap of the day's highlights.

1. The Blue Jackets lose a second straight game

The Columbus Blue Jackets had made a strong comeback in the playoff race over the past few weeks, but now they've just lost two big games in regulation.

After losing 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, they dropped another one at home last night against the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks had lost their last six games, but found a way to pull off the win with a game-winning goal deep into the third period.

IGOR CHERNYSHOV FINISHES OFF A BEAUTY PASSING PLAY FOR THE LATE DAGGER And the Sharks FINALLY snap a 6-game losing skid pic.twitter.com/BizkOtanxh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 28, 2026

The Jackets were 1 minute and 25 seconds away from securing at least one point, but in the end, they came away with none—much to the Canadiens' delight.

Here's a recap of the Canadiens' other rivals in the playoff race:

New York Islanders: 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers

Boston Bruins: 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild

Ottawa Senators: 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins: 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings: 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo Sabres: 3-2 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken

This gives the Habs a better lead in the standings.

2. Lian Bichsel scores after knocking the stick out of Erik Karlsson's hands

In the Stars' 6-3 win over the Penguins, we witnessed a rather unusual scene midway through the second period.

Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel scored a goal with a massive one-timer from the point after snatching the stick out of Erik Karlsson's hands.

Karlsson was FUMING after the no-call on Bichsel ripping the stick out of his hands… then he goes and doubles the Stars' lead pic.twitter.com/7UecXcqbTZ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 28, 2026

Karlsson was obviously furious about the play, especially since Bichsel was the one who scored the goal.

The refs missed it, and that worked in the Stars' favor.

3. Two 40-goal scorers for the first time in Stars history

Staying with the Dallas Stars, it's worth noting that for the first time in their history, they have a pair of 40-goal scorers in the same season.

In fact, Jason Robertson joined his teammate Wyatt Johnston at 40 goals last night with a beautiful power-play goal.

Another 40-goal campaign for Robo pic.twitter.com/ZFUQE2Yy6F — x – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 28, 2026

A great achievement for both players, which shows just how strong Dallas's season has been.

4. Rasmus Andersson stares down a Capitals fan

Rasmus Andersson is recognized as a top-tier defenseman in the NHL, but he's also well-known for his goal celebration where he stares down a fan from the opposing team.

Well, last night, Andersson struck again, pulling off a magnificent breakaway while shorthanded before staring down a Washington Capitals fan.

RASMUS ANDERSSON DANGLES PAST COLE HUTSON AND SCORES A DISGUSTING SHORTHANDED GOAL WOW pic.twitter.com/1N9o2v4PfH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 29, 2026

He completely outmaneuvered Cole Hutson and Logan Thompson before locking eyes with a Caps fan.

A gorgeous short-handed goal by Rasmus Andersson pic.twitter.com/ED5MDeidUr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2026

But in the end, it was that fan who had the last laugh, as the Caps won 5-4 in a shootout, much to the delight of Logan Thompson against his former team.

Caps WIN Logan Thompson with a big celebration after beating his former team #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/O9pSsM7LJo — Capitals Replays (@CapitalsReplays) March 29, 2026

5. Matthew Tkachuk scores between his legs

In the Islanders' big win over the Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk put on a show before the Islanders mounted a comeback and never looked back.

In fact, he scored two goals in the first period, including a stunning one between his legs.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

The @NHLJets and @StLouisBlues have made significant efforts to climb the Western Conference standings as the race for Wild Card 2 features six teams separated by just four points. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/27v4JGRXtn — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 29, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: six games.