Steve Kerr (NBA) wrote a letter to John Schneider to encourage him

Last year, John Schneider took a big step forward as manager of the Blue Jays. In his fourth season on the job, the manager led the Blue Jays to the World Series.

He came close to beating the Dodgers and winning the World Series.

What's interesting is that following the loss, Steve Kerr wrote him a letter. He sent it to Toronto, but the Blue Jays manager had already left for Florida by the time it landed on his desk.

So he found it this week.

When John Schneider arrived back at his #BlueJays office last week, he found a letter sitting on his desk. It had been waiting for him all winter. It came from 9-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr. Unlocked & free to read, here's the story of that letter: https://t.co/ULsSfxtmEx — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 28, 2026

Kerr (who won as a player alongside Michael Jordan and as a coach with Golden State) has nine NBA titles. He's a Dodgers fan in real life.

But Schneider's leadership impressed him so much that he felt the need to write to him to tell him he'd done a great job.

Since Kerr is a role model for Schneider when it comes to leading people, this really touched the general manager. Mark Shapiro is going to try to get in touch with the Warriors organization so Schneider can thank Kerr.

Naturally, this must encourage Schneider to keep giving his all. Having that kind of support—especially when it's unexpected—has to be good for the ego, you know what I mean.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.