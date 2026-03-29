Jakub Dobes shines again against the Hurricanes

Vincent Larue
Jakub Dobes shines again against the Hurricanes
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens faced the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes earlier tonight.

Arber Xhekaj returned to the lineup for the Habs, but not as a defenseman. He played on the wing on the fourth line, filling in for the absent Josh Anderson.

Here is the Canadiens' lineup, with Jakub Dobes in net:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

The Canadiens were completely dominated in the first period.

On the power play, Andrei Svechnikov fired a rocket past Dobes.

1-0 Hurricanes.

At the end of the period, Jakub Dobes stretched out his leg to make a save, but he appeared to have injured himself on the play.

He was back in net at the start of the second period.

Even though the Habs are still being outplayed, they managed to get back into the game.

Nick Suzuki took a pass from Cole Caufield and beat the goalie with a shot between the pads.

Both teams are back to square one.

Moments after a prolonged stay in the defensive zone, the Canadiens took the lead.

None other than Cole Caufield beat the goalie with a precise shot. His 46th of the season for Mr. Saturday Night.

Nick Suzuki drew two defenders on the play.

Late in the period, while the Habs were on the power play, Nick Suzuki scored on his third attempt.

Juraj Slafkovsky found him in front of the net with a powerful pass.

After forty minutes of play, the Canadiens led 3-1.

However, the Hurricanes held the edge in shots, 26 to 14.

In the third period, the Canes continued to play with high intensity, but the Habs held their ground.

Final score: 3-1 in favor of the Habs.

The Canadiens will continue their road trip and face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 31, at Amelie Arena.


overtime

– A first.

– A record for Lane Hutson.

– A major milestone for the captain.

– Only time will tell.

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