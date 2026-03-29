Jakub Dobes shines again against the Hurricanes

The Canadiens faced the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes earlier tonight.

Arber Xhekaj returned to the lineup for the Habs, but not as a defenseman. He played on the wing on the fourth line, filling in for the absent Josh Anderson.

Here is the Canadiens' lineup, with Jakub Dobes in net:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

The Canadiens were completely dominated in the first period.

On the power play, Andrei Svechnikov fired a rocket past Dobes.

1-0 Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov opens the scoring on the power play! #GoHabsGo vs. #RaiseUp on RDS pic.twitter.com/yN9LivubOi — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

At the end of the period, Jakub Dobes stretched out his leg to make a save, but he appeared to have injured himself on the play.

He was back in net at the start of the second period.

Oh no, Dobes appears to have gotten hurt in the final moments of the first period pic.twitter.com/D9IQoWk6WB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

Even though the Habs are still being outplayed, they managed to get back into the game.

Nick Suzuki took a pass from Cole Caufield and beat the goalie with a shot between the pads.

Both teams are back to square one.

Moments after a prolonged stay in the defensive zone, the Canadiens took the lead.

None other than Cole Caufield beat the goalie with a precise shot. His 46th of the season for Mr. Saturday Night.

Nick Suzuki drew two defenders on the play.

Cole with a true MISSILE Cole with an absolute SNIPE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cnvwfzR2Vt — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

Late in the period, while the Habs were on the power play, Nick Suzuki scored on his third attempt.

Juraj Slafkovsky found him in front of the net with a powerful pass.

A last-second goal worthy of March Madness A March Madness buzzer beater#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YrTzsvymZX — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

After forty minutes of play, the Canadiens led 3-1.

However, the Hurricanes held the edge in shots, 26 to 14.

In the third period, the Canes continued to play with high intensity, but the Habs held their ground.

Final score: 3-1 in favor of the Habs.

The Canadiens will continue their road trip and face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 31, at Amelie Arena.

overtime

– A first.

Fun fact:

First time since March 20, 1993, that three players with at least 70 points have been involved in the same Habs goal March 20, 1993:

Bellows (78th point) assisted by Damphousse (88th point) and Muller (86th point) March

29, 2026:

Suzuki (89th point) assisted by Caufield (78th point) and Hutson (72nd point) — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 29, 2026

– A record for Lane Hutson.

HISTORY FOR LANE HUTSON! He becomes the fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 30 multi-assist games, doing so in just 157! pic.twitter.com/UOVxIeiWvy — NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2026

– A major milestone for the captain.

Captain Nick Suzuki reaches the 90-point mark for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/azTwPYmZP1 — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

– Only time will tell.