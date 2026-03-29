CH record: Lane Hutson is in the same league as Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey

The Canadiens finally have a team brimming with talent, featuring several superstars and several potential superstars.

On offense, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are already there, and Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky are showing great promise and have all the tools to become superstars as well.

And on defense, well, we're obviously counting on Lane Hutson, who, in his second full NHL season, is already a superstar defenseman in Montreal and across the league.

Hutson has already surpassed his point total from last season (71 vs. 66), and he continues to rack up points here and there.

And even though things have been tougher for him in recent weeks, he's still making history with the Habs in various ways.

And last night, by recording his 60th assist of the season, Hutson set a team record and joined a VERY select group in NHL history.

In fact, the Habs' #48 became the first defenseman in club history to record a second 60-assist season before the age of 23.

And at the league level, well, only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey have ever achieved this feat.

Lane Hutson became just the third player and first defenseman in @CanadiensMTL history to record consecutive 60-assist seasons. #NHLStats Watch now in (@Sportsnet), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/lkffyF5RnY — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 29, 2026

Yes, you read that correctly—only three defensemen have recorded two or more seasons with 60 or more assists before the age of 23: Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, and Lane Hutson.

The Habs defenseman is therefore in very good company, which shows just how sensational his performances have been since turning pro.

At 22, Hutson is already the defensive leader of hockey's most historic club and has already established himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

What he's doing is impressive, and we may not fully realize it, given that Hutson has slowed down a bit and is struggling a little more these days.

He has become such a reliable and consistent presence that when he isn't impressive and extraordinary, people notice and take note.

In short, seeing Hutson mentioned in the same breath as Orr and Coffey—two of the best defensemen in NHL history—is very telling, especially since we don't see Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes on that list.

The sky's the limit for the Habs' #48.

In Brief

– Lane Hutson among the elite in CH history.

Highest plus-minus posted on the road in a single season by a @CanadiensMTL

defenseman:

+50- Larry Robinson (1976-77)

+32- Guy Lapointe (1972-73)

+32- Jacques Laperriere (1972-73)

+31- Robinson (1974-75)

+29- Lane Hutson (2025-26)

+29- Serge Savard (1972-73) +29- Savard (1974-75) pic.twitter.com/KlRwj2bsvS — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 29, 2026

– So cute.

– Good news for the Flyers.