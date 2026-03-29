C.B. Bucknor baffled the Red Sox and the Reds with the worst game of the ABS era

Sébastien Berrouard
C.B. Bucknor baffled the Red Sox and the Reds with the worst game of the ABS era
Credit: Yahoo Sports

As we all know, C.B. Bucknor is one of the worst umpires in Major League Baseball, if not the worst of them all. And his game yesterday (Saturday) between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds was no exception.

In fact, Bucknor made several bad calls, and eight of them were challenged. And it could have been worse, since unfortunately for the Red Sox, who lost 6-5, they challenged two calls that were upheld early in the game, leaving them powerless as Bucknor continued to prove his incompetence throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the Reds managed to get a total of five called strikes overturned in just the sixth and seventh innings, including two in a row during Bucknor's attempt to strike out Eugenio Suarez on two consecutive contested pitches.

And to add insult to injury, the worst call of the day didn't even involve a challenge, as Bucknor called out Trevor Story in the top of the seventh inning, claiming he had broken his stride. Bucknor didn't consult the first-base umpire, who likely saw that Story had held his stride. It wasn't even close.

Then, to assert his authority—which almost no one respects anymore—and to cover up his mistake, Bucknor ejected Sox manager Alex Cora.

As Reds commentator Sam LeCure noted, we're not done with him yet.

I'm not loving this right now, but with home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, we're likely to see some records set.

Bucknor is almost certainly in for a very tough season, given his history of calling a wide strike zone. Now, teams will be able to challenge his poor judgment.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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