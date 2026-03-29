A historic sweep by the Blue Jays over the A’s

This afternoon, the Blue Jays and the A's faced off in the third and final game of their opening series. And once again, things went well for the home team.

The team won 5-2. And this time, it was mainly the home runs that carried the Blue Jays to victory.

George Springer, Jesus Sanchez (two runs), and Kazuma Okamoto hit home runs. Addison Barger drove in the team's other run, and the Blue Jays were never really in trouble. Unlike Friday and Saturday, they didn't need a walk-off hit.

Once again, the Blue Jays were helped by their starting pitcher. Eric Lauer pitched well: in addition to his two-run homer, he held the Athletics scoreless over 5.1 innings.

Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease struck out 11 and 12 batters, respectively… and Lauer struck out nine. Over three games, that's 50 strikeouts, including those by the relievers.

That's a franchise record for a three-game series. It's also a record in the history of the sport for the first three games of a season. Yes, the additions to rack up strikeouts have worked.

The #BlueJays have set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a three-game series with 46. They wanted more swing-and-miss. Hell of a way to start. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 29, 2026

The Blue Jays will play three more home games against the Rockies before heading to Chicago to face the White Sox. And after that, the Dodgers will be in town.

It will be important to rack up wins quickly against beatable opponents in the next two series.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.