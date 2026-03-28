First place in the Atlantic Division is well within the Habs’ reach

With 11 games left in the regular season, the Montreal Canadiens are starting to look ahead to the playoffs—and, consequently, to their potential first-round opponent.

Even though there's still plenty of hockey left to play, we can start wondering what would be best for the Habs, and obviously, finishing first in the Atlantic Division would be ideal.

It was a pretty long shot a few days ago, but this morning, it's a more than achievable scenario.

Indeed, the Buffalo Sabres, who currently lead the division with 96 points in 73 games, have lost their last three games, including last night's match against the Detroit Red Wings.

They're on a losing streak, while the Montreal Canadiens have won their last three games.

The Habs are now six points behind the Sabres, but with two games in hand.

That might seem a bit far off, but if the Habs win their games in hand, well, they'd be just two points behind the Sabres, who have been struggling lately.

Of course, we can't overlook the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are two points behind the Sabres and also have two games in hand.

They're in a better position than the Habs, but don't forget that the Habs and the Lightning face off twice before the end of the season (March 31 in Tampa and April 9 in Montreal).

These two games could therefore be decisive for the Canadiens' season finale and could determine who finishes first in the division.

In short, all of this remains to be closely watched, but it's clear that Martin St-Louis's squad will fight for that top spot, which would allow them to face a wild-card team.

That would be a more favorable matchup than the Lightning or the Sabres.

In Brief

– A crucial road trip.

The Habs kick off a five-game road trip on Saturday https://t.co/V2wbSGr1Yk — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 28, 2026

– Michael Hage and Michigan will face the University of Minnesota Duluth in the next round on Sunday.

The Road to Vegas resumes later today …. pic.twitter.com/h3ysh4j7aS — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 28, 2026

– Indeed.

When I said “Chase Harrington didn't seem to mind,” I meant the hit, not necessarily that Carels was injured. His reaction did seem a bit over the top, though. https://t.co/S4z5nzIxyJ — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 28, 2026

– Read more.