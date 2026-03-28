Blue Jays: A Win Thanks to Andrés Giménez

The Toronto Blue Jays were back in front of their fans for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last World Series, and they didn't disappoint the large crowd gathered at Rogers Centre, defeating the Sacramento Athletics thanks to Andrés Giménez's stellar performance.

Not known for his bat, Giménez, who batted last in John Schneider's lineup, drove in all of his team's runs in a 3-2 win in Toronto's season opener.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary this season, the Blue Jays used this first game of 2026 to honor former stars of the franchise who have left their mark over the past five decades. George Bell, Ernie Whitt, Pat Hentgen, Vernon Wells, and Jose Bautista threw ceremonial first pitches to the crowd's enthusiastic applause.

The Jays also honored the memory of Rodger Brulotte, who passed away a week ago, by observing a moment of silence. A beautiful gesture by the organization. Rodger was introduced as an ambassador for the Montreal Expos, but also as the man who served as the French-language analyst for Jays games on TV in recent years. The team's in-house announcer had a bit of trouble pronouncing Brulotte's name, but we won't make a big deal out of it.

The Blue Jays observe a moment of silence for Rodger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ERA3ypFbb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

The hero of the night had given his team a 2-1 lead with a triple in the fifth inning, driving teammates Kazuma Okamoto and Ernie Clement home. Let's just say it was a major misjudgment by the A's outfielders. Giménez struck again in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Okamoto (him again) to score the winning run. Japan's Okamoto had two hits in three at-bats, plus a walk, in his first game in a Jays uniform.

Kazuma Okamoto recorded his first big league hit and Vladdy Jr. pretended to chuck the ball into the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/JVD1rEJhGO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2026

On the mound, the team's starter, Kevin Gausman, was spectacular, striking out 11 Athletics batters over six innings of work. His only mistake of the night was throwing a pitch that was too tempting for A's catcher Shea Langeliers. Langeliers sent Gausman's pitch over the fence for his first home run of the season, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Shea Langeliers' second home run of the night 💪 Tie game in the 9th! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/0Zuz836NmR — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

Called upon to close out the game in the ninth inning, Jeff Hoffman blew his first save opportunity of the season by allowing Langeliers to round the bases for the second time in the game, tying the score at 2-2. Yet, that half-inning had started well when Alejandro Kirk requested a video review to confirm the strikeout of the dangerous Nick Kurtz as his team's leadoff hitter at the start of the ninth; the umpire had called a ball, even though Hoffman's pitch grazed the outside corner of the plate. Further proof that the catcher is in the best position to challenge an umpire's call.

Hoffman, despite his blunder, was credited with the win after striking out four batters in the ninth inning alone, while Justin Sterner took the loss. The Jays' pitchers held the Athletics' more-than-respectable offense to three hits, which is an achievement in itself.

Today, Dylan Cease will make his debut in his new uniform as he faces left-hander Jeffrey Springs.

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