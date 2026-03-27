Top 5: Sidney Crosby Injured in Penguins’ Win in Ottawa

Last night, the CH was in action…

But there were 12 other games on the schedule as well.

Here are the results and highlights:

Connor McDavid (1-2—3) recorded his 150th career three-point game to reclaim the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race from Nikita Kucherov.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wZ24eD6OWb pic.twitter.com/zVivkXspsj — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 27, 2026

1. Sidney Crosby Injured in Penguins Win

No Sidney Crosby (who was injured against the Sens) and no Evgeni Malkin: no problem for the Penguins. They beat the Senators in a shootout.

It was Ben Kindel who secured the win for his team in the shootout.

NO MALKIN, NO CROSBY, NO PROBLEM Ben Kindel WINS IT in the shootout and the Pens grab a VALUABLE extra point from Ottawa pic.twitter.com/SA62V5Bzs3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2026

We'll obviously be keeping an eye on the captain's health, as he's crucial to his team in this playoff race.

It's still a three-point game for two teams in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

With this loss by the Sens, combined with a win by the Islanders, Ottawa is out of the playoff picture.

Late in overtime, Linus Ullmark, who had a strong game, robbed Tommy Novak.

And he was solid throughout the game.

Wow.

Linus Ullmark with not ONE but TWO HUGE SAVES at the end of the 2nd period oh my pic.twitter.com/UQxyd6AMQy — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2026

In the win, Erik Karlsson, who has been the NHL's best defenseman since the Olympics, finally scored a goal against his former team.

16 years later.

Erik Karlsson finally scored against the team that drafted him, 16 games later pic.twitter.com/H0IltidKHl — BarDown (@BarDown) March 27, 2026

2. Alex Ovechkin's hat trick

The Capitals were in Salt Lake City last night, and the Mammoth showed great class by honoring Alex Ovechkin, who recently reached the 1,000-goal milestone (regular season and playoffs combined).

Alex Ovechkin was honored at the Delta Center after becoming the second player in NHL history to score 1,000 career goals across the regular season and playoffs pic.twitter.com/bbTn8dAuwj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

This tribute fired him up, as he went on to score a hat trick.

His 924th, 925th, and 926th regular-season goals.

OVECHKIN SCORES GOAL NO. 924 pic.twitter.com/hVDSrMGrYQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

Ovi has his second of the night, and career goal No. 925 pic.twitter.com/pHde0EKGwE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

OVI COMPLETES THE HAT TRICK! pic.twitter.com/vKxgnnGwii — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

His second goal allowed the visitors to tie the game.

Tom Wilson also made his mark, but for different reasons. What a hit!

Wilson with a MONSTER hit on McBain and he was assessed a minor penalty. pic.twitter.com/4jRtbkMpLF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2026

In the loss, Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal as a member of the Mammoth.

It was, however, too little, too late.

IT'S MACKENZIE WEEGAR!! That's his first as a member of the @utahmammoth! pic.twitter.com/bzDEb8BRNk — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2026

3. Anton Frondell is good, very good

In a 4-3 Blackhawks win over the Islanders on Tuesday, Anton Frondell recorded an assist in his NHL debut.

Yesterday, he set up Connor Bedard.

THE FIRST OF MANY FRONDELL X BEDARD GOALS pic.twitter.com/CAx3Du4ZhF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2026

It was his second point in as many games for the team's third overall pick from last year.

Chicago still lost, which improved its standing in the Gavin McKenna lottery.

The Flyers won 5-1 and have joined the playoff race in the East.

It may be too little, too late for them.

Owen Tippett finds Christian Dvorak to extend the Flyers' lead pic.twitter.com/aXU83nA3kD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

In any case, Spencer Knight wants a better shot.

What a botched play…

Spencer Knight serves up a pizza in the opening minute pic.twitter.com/pNiDT3UwDC — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 26, 2026

Louis Crevier had a big scare in the third period.

He took a skate right to the face. We never like to see that.

Scary moment as Louis Crevier had to rush off the ice after he took Nick Seeler's skate to the face pic.twitter.com/FsZLZsihSN — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2026

4. The Lightning earns a point

We were also following the Lightning's game. The team is just ahead of the Habs in the Atlantic Division.

Yesterday, Tampa Bay lost in overtime. Montreal is just three points behind Jon Cooper's squad.

In the fourth period, Brandon Montour beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick shot from the slot.

THE KRAKEN WIN IT IN TAMPA Brandon Montour with the no-look shot to secure the Subway Canada OT winner for Seattle. pic.twitter.com/1sUVmym2Ls — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2026

The defenseman had beaten the Russian goaltender earlier in the game.

What a move!

Brandon Montour with a siiiiiilky backhand finish pic.twitter.com/KKCdjt5Rnb — NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2026

Two Kraken forwards are on fire these days.

Kaapo Kakko and Bobby McMann are on hot streaks. Kakko, who finished the game with a goal and an assist, has eight points in his last six games.

Kaapo Kakko has 8 pts (3g-5a) in his last 6 games. #SeaKraken — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 27, 2026

McMann, meanwhile, has nine points in seven games with his new team.

Bobby McMann with 6 goals / 9 points in 7 games with the Seattle Kraken is just wild pic.twitter.com/cPlnsPlRSi — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) March 27, 2026

This was the final game of referee Chris Lee's career, a figure unloved by Habs fans.

5. Connor McDavid's 120th point

Late in the evening, the Oilers played a big game against the Golden Knights.

Edmonton, which is on a hot streak, won in overtime thanks to Evan Bouchard.

BOUCHARD CALLS GAME!! The @EdmontonOilers pick up a crucial extra point in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/IxZqiMtngQ — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2026

It wasn't just Bouchard who stood out: Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman played well.

First, the Oilers captain recorded a goal and two assists. He has now reached the 120-point mark this season and 800 career assists.

120 POINTS FOR MCDAVID!! This is his fourth season with at least 120 points! : @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/c3idU9PnvP — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2026

Hyman, meanwhile, may have only played 54 games this season, but he already has 30 goals.

Over an 82-game season, that's 45 goals…

Here's what the standings look like in the West:

Overtime

– In the final moments.

ERIKSSON-EK BEATS THE BUZZER FOR THE WIN!! pic.twitter.com/8Y6mwDJFIS — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 27, 2026

– Quinn Hughes' 500th game.

– Well done.

That's 400 career points for Tim Stützle! He became the seventh player in @Senators history to reach the milestone and the third fastest (439 GP) among that group. #NHLStats Tune in : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/MiRBODQkJV — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 26, 2026

– Three goals by Mikael Granlund.

– Darcy Kuemper shuts out the Canucks.

DARCY KUEMPER He records his 39th @pepsi career shutout! pic.twitter.com/SXHUkm9hNu — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2026

– A battle of the titans.

ZACH OSTAPCHUK LANDS A BUNCH OF HEAVY RIGHT-HANDS ON LOGAN MAILLOUX pic.twitter.com/WmdjRqbFlh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2026

– Top scorers from yesterday.

– Two games on the schedule tonight.