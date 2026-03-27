Top 5: Sidney Crosby Injured in Penguins’ Win in Ottawa

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Sidney Crosby Injured in Penguins’ Win in Ottawa
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Last night, the CH was in action…

But there were 12 other games on the schedule as well.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Sidney Crosby Injured in Penguins Win

No Sidney Crosby (who was injured against the Sens) and no Evgeni Malkin: no problem for the Penguins. They beat the Senators in a shootout.

It was Ben Kindel who secured the win for his team in the shootout.

We'll obviously be keeping an eye on the captain's health, as he's crucial to his team in this playoff race.

It's still a three-point game for two teams in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

(Credit: NHL.com)

With this loss by the Sens, combined with a win by the Islanders, Ottawa is out of the playoff picture.

Late in overtime, Linus Ullmark, who had a strong game, robbed Tommy Novak.

And he was solid throughout the game.

Wow.

In the win, Erik Karlsson, who has been the NHL's best defenseman since the Olympics, finally scored a goal against his former team.

16 years later.

2. Alex Ovechkin's hat trick

The Capitals were in Salt Lake City last night, and the Mammoth showed great class by honoring Alex Ovechkin, who recently reached the 1,000-goal milestone (regular season and playoffs combined).

This tribute fired him up, as he went on to score a hat trick.

His 924th, 925th, and 926th regular-season goals.

His second goal allowed the visitors to tie the game.

Tom Wilson also made his mark, but for different reasons. What a hit!

In the loss, Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal as a member of the Mammoth.

It was, however, too little, too late.

3. Anton Frondell is good, very good

In a 4-3 Blackhawks win over the Islanders on Tuesday, Anton Frondell recorded an assist in his NHL debut.

Yesterday, he set up Connor Bedard.

It was his second point in as many games for the team's third overall pick from last year.

Chicago still lost, which improved its standing in the Gavin McKenna lottery.

(Credit: Tankhaton)

The Flyers won 5-1 and have joined the playoff race in the East.

It may be too little, too late for them.

In any case, Spencer Knight wants a better shot.

What a botched play…

Louis Crevier had a big scare in the third period.

He took a skate right to the face. We never like to see that.

4. The Lightning earns a point

We were also following the Lightning's game. The team is just ahead of the Habs in the Atlantic Division.

Yesterday, Tampa Bay lost in overtime. Montreal is just three points behind Jon Cooper's squad.

In the fourth period, Brandon Montour beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick shot from the slot.

The defenseman had beaten the Russian goaltender earlier in the game.

What a move!

Two Kraken forwards are on fire these days.

Kaapo Kakko and Bobby McMann are on hot streaks. Kakko, who finished the game with a goal and an assist, has eight points in his last six games.

McMann, meanwhile, has nine points in seven games with his new team.

This was the final game of referee Chris Lee's career, a figure unloved by Habs fans.

5. Connor McDavid's 120th point

Late in the evening, the Oilers played a big game against the Golden Knights.

Edmonton, which is on a hot streak, won in overtime thanks to Evan Bouchard.

It wasn't just Bouchard who stood out: Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman played well.

First, the Oilers captain recorded a goal and two assists. He has now reached the 120-point mark this season and 800 career assists.

Hyman, meanwhile, may have only played 54 games this season, but he already has 30 goals.

Over an 82-game season, that's 45 goals…

Here's what the standings look like in the West:

(Credit: NHL.com)

 


Overtime

– In the final moments.

– Quinn Hughes' 500th game.

– Well done.

– Three goals by Mikael Granlund.

– Darcy Kuemper shuts out the Canucks.

– A battle of the titans.

– Top scorers from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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