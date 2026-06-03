Jack Adams: Martin St. Louis received first-place votes

In 2024-25, Martin St-Louis led the NHL's youngest team to the playoffs. That earned him a spot among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, which was ultimately won by Spencer Carbery (Capitals).

Scott Arniel, at the helm of the Jets, had also finished ahead of him, so the Habs' coach ended up in third place.

And this year, St-Louis led the league's second-youngest team to a 106-point season. Except this time, he wasn't among the three finalists for Coach of the Year.

Still, he fared well in the voting: St. Louis finished fifth overall, earning four first-place votes.

It's worth noting that Jon Cooper took the award… in a very close race with Lindy Ruff.

Final voting totals for the 2025-26 Jack Adams Award (close vote!!): pic.twitter.com/8aOGpWIzsV — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2026

We know that St. Louis has recently been criticized for how he managed his team in the playoffs. Many would have liked to see him make changes, which he didn't really do.

It's worth noting, however, that the voting doesn't take playoff performance into account… though given that he led his team to the conference finals (by defeating Cooper's and Ruff's teams), that might have helped his case.

That said, the few frustrations in the playoffs shouldn't overshadow all the success the coach has had at the helm of his team this season. The Habs exceeded all expectations this campaign, and the coach—who knew exactly what buttons to push throughout the season—was a major factor.

Cooper, Ruff, Dan Muse, and Jared Bednar all deserved some love too, let's be clear. But it's still cool to see that the Habs' coach got his due for a great season.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

According to @JiCLajoie, Kent Hughes needs to be active this summer https://t.co/H6MumkBp64 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 3, 2026

– Makes sense.

The Montreal Victory has protected Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renée Desbiens, and Laura Stacey ahead of the LPHF expansion draft. More details: https://t.co/p6DoynrNho pic.twitter.com/gRuMWXuX6D — RDS (@RDSca) June 3, 2026

– All five of the Golden Knights' goals last night were scored on Frederik Andersen's side of the net.

– Jason Robertson to Chicago?

Jeff Marek: There has been talk out there about Jason Robertson ending up in Chicago – Sekeres & Price (5/30) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 3, 2026

– That would be catastrophic.