Even though this is somewhat less true than in the past, the New York Yankees are still potential contenders when it comes to acquiring top-tier talent on the trade market and in free agency. And last year was no exception.

In fact, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes was the top priority for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman at the last trade deadline.

And the Yankees were ready to give up a host of young talent to get their hands on the Cy Young Award winner.

Sources say the Yankees were ready to offer four top prospects last July. It's unclear who they were, but by the deadline, their best package of prospects could have included a combination of Cam Schlittler, George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, and Carlos Lagrange—or possibly others. Schlittler and Ben Rice are the young players most coveted by other teams.

However, the Pirates had no intention of trading their star player.

The Pirates are so opposed to trading Skenes that they didn't even want to listen to the Yankees' offer, but believing there may be reasons to think Skenes wants to be in New York, the Yankees will likely try again later.

Indeed, Cashman tried his luck at acquiring the 23-year-old for the first time, but it certainly won't be the last.

The Yankees tried to acquire Paul Skenes at the trade deadline last season, but the Pirates didn't even listen to their offer, per @JonHeyman. The Yankees were prepared to offer four top prospects. pic.twitter.com/D4oxs2I3Ax — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 27, 2026

If Skenes, who didn't perform well yesterday in New York, reached a breaking point with the Pirates and requested a trade, the Yankees would instantly become the favorites to acquire his services.

Although there is no guarantee that New York will have a chance to get their hands on him anytime soon, this situation will be one to watch throughout this season and beyond.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.