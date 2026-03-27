The Blue Jays pay tribute to Rodger Brulotte through Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Are you excited about the return of baseball?

Since Wednesday night, we've been lucky enough to watch regular-season games. And for the next seven months, there will be great baseball on TV practically every day.

For the Blue Jays, it all kicks off tonight. Kevin Gausman and his teammates will take on the Athletics as the 2025 American League champions. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The game will, of course, be on Sportsnet and will also air on TVA Sports for those who want to watch it in French. And alongside the game, we fully expect the French-language broadcast to highlight the career of Rodger Brulotte, who passed away last week.

On that note, this morning, the Blue Jays (who had also acknowledged Rodger's passing when the news broke) didn't hesitate to pay tribute to Rodger Brulotte on social media.

They posted a video of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s legendary home run at Olympic Stadium with commentary by Jacques Doucet and Rodger Brulotte—in French. It's been exactly eight years to the day since that home run took place.

8 Years Ago Today

Vladdy at Olympic Stadium In honor of Rodger Brulotte pic.twitter.com/4LvUhiHxYS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2026

We all remember that great moment, which was a highlight in Montreal.

We agree that with Opening Day in Toronto and the fact that Vladdy is playing his first game tonight under his massive contract, the idea of honoring Rodger with a video like this was a good one. It certainly helps put Quebecers in a good mood, anyway.

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