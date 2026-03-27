MLB in Brief: Jayson Heyward Retires | Depth in New York

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jayson Heyward Retires | Depth in New York
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Jayson Heyward Retires

He had a great career.

It'll take some getting used to

Seeing Clayton Kershaw on TV, right next to the Dodgers players, was special.

A nice gesture

Julio Rodriguez was generous with a young fan.

Depth in New York

Luis Garcia has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.

Moving on

Andrew McCutchen had an emotional offseason.

It's up to him to step up

The pressure is on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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