MLB in Brief: Jayson Heyward Retires | Depth in New York

Jayson Heyward Retires

He had a great career.

Jason Heyward has announced his retirement after 16 seasons with the Braves, Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, Astros, and Padres. He is an All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a 2016 World Series champion. pic.twitter.com/oKaNASvOUh — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2026

It'll take some getting used to

Seeing Clayton Kershaw on TV, right next to the Dodgers players, was special.

Clayton Kershaw is sitting where Kirsten Watson usually sits right next to the Dodgers' dugout. Kersh is wearing a suit and broadcasting the game. Time flies, man. pic.twitter.com/SkLbrTzl1X — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) March 27, 2026

A nice gesture

Julio Rodriguez was generous with a young fan.

Julio Rodriguez is a class act. This kid will remember that small interaction for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/ufduhiEYfz — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) March 26, 2026

Depth in New York

Luis Garcia has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.

Yankees, Luis Garcia Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/t3gHxtbJI1 pic.twitter.com/MCTF9ezCj7 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 27, 2026

Moving on

Andrew McCutchen had an emotional offseason.

Catching up with Andrew McCutchen after his emotional offseason and whirlwind past three weeks that ended with him in the #Rangers‘ Opening Day lineup. https://t.co/F43pagyafi — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) March 27, 2026

It's up to him to step up

The pressure is on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Just scratching the surface.

Toronto's slugger proved he was a superstar in the playoffs, but it was in his leadership that he really stepped up. Now, the hope is that carries over to 2026 — and beyond.https://t.co/jtjPgUe8cu — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 27, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.