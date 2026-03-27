Even without Michael Hage, Michigan wins and advances to the next round

Tonight, we were keeping a close eye on the NCAA for the game between Michigan and Bentley. Remember that from now on, NCAA teams are playing single-elimination games… and as soon as a team loses, its season is over.

And with Michael Hage set to sign with the Habs as soon as his season with the Wolverines ends, we're obviously keeping a close eye on the team.

That said, Michigan played without Hage tonight. The Habs' prospect is injured (reportedly in his right leg)… and we wondered how much that would affect the Wolverines, who were still the heavy favorites.

And in the end, it… didn't change much.

Right from the first period, Michigan took a 2-0 lead. And it quickly became clear that the opposition wouldn't be particularly fierce, even with Hage sidelined.

Michigan capitalizes on a turnover as Hughes buries a pass from Perron #HughesForHobey pic.twitter.com/yqqIhgxXmB — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2026

His first of the year and it couldn't have come at a better time! Ben Robertson! pic.twitter.com/xZZV4D82cl — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2026

And in the second period, the rout continued. The Wolverines added two more goals to take a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Bentley simply wasn't up to the task against Michigan's offensive firepower.

Nick Moldenhauer bottle knocker! pic.twitter.com/6qqOXAh9zX — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2026

Kason Muscutt with a greasy one and Michigan leads 4-0 pic.twitter.com/R2hnLMYanD — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2026

It's worth noting that in the third period, Michigan added a fifth goal to round out the scoring. Bentley did, however, score a goal at the very end of the game, bringing the final score to 5-1.

This means we'll have to wait a little longer to see Hage make his professional debut. But right now, the main question is whether he'll be able to play in his team's next game, which takes place on Sunday.

And considering that the next opponent (who will be the winner of the game between Minnesota-Duluth and Penn State) will be a tougher one, having Hage back in the lineup wouldn't hurt.

Remember that a win on Sunday would send Michigan to the Frozen Four, which takes place in two weeks. If the Habs want to see Hage join the team before mid-April, the Wolverines will have to lose on Sunday.

Michigan is, however, the best team in the country: it will be difficult to beat them… especially if Hage is able to return to the lineup.

In brief

– First professional goal for Luke Mittelstadt.

– I like that.

– Well done.

The Blue Jays observe a moment of silence for Rodger pic.twitter.com/6ERA3ypFbb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

– Vincent Riendeau is reportedly heading to the KHL to become a general manager.

They had asked the @CanadiensMTL for permission to speak with Vincent Riendeau, and things seem to be moving forward https://t.co/h3B7RtFakE — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 27, 2026

– Good news.