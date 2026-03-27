Alec Bohm is suing his parents for several million dollars

It's a sad story at the start of the Major League Baseball season.

Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies has decided to sue his parents, whom he accuses of mismanaging his finances. The lawsuit is reportedly for $3 million.

Alec Bohm is suing his parents, per @njvadala. The Phillies third baseman is alleging they mismanaged his finances, and he is seeking $3 million in damages . “Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much… They are deeply saddened by the allegations.” pic.twitter.com/vNGykdxiaR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 26, 2026

Basically, the son accuses his parents of taking money from his accounts (which they managed) to pay for their own expenses. His parents reportedly refused to give him access to his own accounts.

Millions of dollars were allegedly transferred to the parents' account. This explains the lawsuit.

It is also mentioned that Bohm's parents, who live in an RV to travel across the United States, allegedly embezzled funds intended for his foundation to pay for their own expenses.

If all of this is true (and the player likely has every reason to believe it is, because suing his parents is a big deal), it's a truly massive story.

The Phillies player's parents defended themselves by saying they're sad to hear this, that they love their son, and that they've always acted in Alec's best interests.

Obviously, we expect them to defend themselves.

Bohm has refused to speak to the media about his personal situation, and we can all agree that this must be difficult to go through. After all, you don't normally expect your parents to betray you like that.

It must be a horrible feeling. And if he has a rough start to the season on the field, we'll understand why.

PMLB

Several rookies performed well yesterday.

Clayton Kershaw's new challenge: TV.

It will take time to get used to this A new look for Clayton Kershaw in 2026 pic.twitter.com/mdKM9Zedfr — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2026

Who will win the World Series?

The Dodgers are huge favorites, but history is against them. Only one team to enter the season at better than +250 odds has won the World Series – the 1999 Yankees. pic.twitter.com/pftd2bCnQ4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2026

Erik Swanson defends the Blue Jays.

Someone take the mic away from this clown. https://t.co/zIgKeYY140 — Erik Swanson (@Erik_Swanson03) March 25, 2026

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