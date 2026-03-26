The Cubs offer Nico Hoerner a six-year contract

Recently, the Chicago Cubs signed Pete Crow-Armstrong to a contract extension. It was a smart move, buying him two years of free agency.

Many people wanted to see the team keep the momentum going by signing Nico Hoerner.

And now it's done: according to several sources, the team's second baseman has signed a six-year deal to continue his career. So he's in town to stay.

He could have become a free agent at the end of the season. So unlike PCA, this is a contract that significantly delays his potential entry into the free-agent market.

Cubs, 2B Nico Hoerner reportedly agree to 6-year extension, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/U4Ivi5AO98 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

Hoerner is a bit less well-known, but he is an excellent defensive player at second base. He has won two Gold Gloves over the past three seasons, including one in 2025.

Last year, he also finished 19th in the MVP race.

He isn't the most powerful hitter, but he fits the profile of a typical second baseman who can get on base. He's part of the team's core, and keeping him was a priority.

With Dansby Swanson, Alex Bregman, PCA, and him, it's clear the Cubs are ready to spend these days. That's a good thing, since the team's window of opportunity is opening up. If the pitching staff can stay stable… watch out for this team.

PMLB

No home run for Tyler O'Neill on Opening Day. His streak comes to an end.

Tyler O'Neill's record Opening Day home run streak comes to an end, but the outfielder contributes to an #Orioles win. #MLBhttps://t.co/22TBojatR3 — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) March 26, 2026

Pitchers dominated.

Did you expect anything less from Garrett Crochet? pic.twitter.com/8QdvigWrC9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 26, 2026

Tarik Skubal picked up right where he left off in 2025 pic.twitter.com/hEoHBzv8My — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

Cristopher Sánchez dominated the Rangers for six innings pic.twitter.com/GhYVG19qkA — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski had his strikeout pitches working today! pic.twitter.com/o7EIzCcqIo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 26, 2026

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