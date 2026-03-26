MLB in Brief: Tommy Pham Joins the Mets | Jackson Chourio Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tommy Pham Joins the Mets | Jackson Chourio Injured
Credit: Royals Review

Tommy Pham with the Mets

It's a minor league contract. He'll make $2.25 million if he's in the majors, and he has an opt-out clause on April 25 if he isn't in the majors by then.

Jackson Chourio injured

He will be out for two to four weeks due to a fracture in his left hand.

Masataka Yoshida DFA?

It's possible: it's hard to find a spot for him.

He won't get a start until Sunday, by the way.

Trey Yesavage is gaining velocity

Guys like Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios will take the mound this week.

Josh Hader is making progress

In a few weeks, he'll be facing batters… if all goes well.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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