MLB in Brief: Tommy Pham Joins the Mets | Jackson Chourio Injured

Tommy Pham with the Mets

It's a minor league contract. He'll make $2.25 million if he's in the majors, and he has an opt-out clause on April 25 if he isn't in the majors by then.

Pham gets $2.25M if in the majors plus $850K in incentives. April 25 opt-out. @jorgecastillo 1st on Pham https://t.co/e5uqKMIXxA — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 26, 2026

Jackson Chourio injured

He will be out for two to four weeks due to a fracture in his left hand.

Huge news from the Brewers: Jackson Chourio placed on 10-day IL with a fractured left hand. Early estimate is 2-4 weeks. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 26, 2026

Masataka Yoshida DFA?

It's possible: it's hard to find a spot for him.

“He seems like a DFA waiting to happen.” There's simply no room for Masataka Yoshida on the Red Sox right now, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/97uzqV3j7Z — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 26, 2026

He won't get a start until Sunday, by the way.

Alex Cora said Masataka Yoshida will likely make his first start on Sunday. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) March 26, 2026

Trey Yesavage is gaining velocity

Guys like Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios will take the mound this week.

Trey Yesavage was “very effective” in a minor league game yesterday, Atkins says. His “velo bumped back up.” Bieber and Berrios will take the mound this week, too#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 26, 2026

Josh Hader is making progress

In a few weeks, he'll be facing batters… if all goes well.

The Astros hope Josh Hader will be facing hitters “by mid-April,” GM Dana Brown said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 26, 2026

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