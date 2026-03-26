Michael Hage and his mother’s advice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Michael Hage and his mother’s advice
Credit: Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Right now, Michael Hage is a name that's drawing quite a bit of attention. After all, he's just days or weeks away from wrapping up his college career.

Because yes, we're assuming that once his season at Michigan is over, the young man will sign a contract to finish his career in Quebec, with the Canadiens organization.

It remains to be seen whether that will be in Montreal or Laval… but I think his chances of playing with the Canadiens by the end of the regular season are pretty good.

When we talk about Hage, this is what comes to mind, in March 2026.

But let's not forget, as you know, that Hage has quite a life story. ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan has actually painted an interesting portrait of the young man.

The journalist noted that the young man lost his father a few years ago. Everyone remembers his story and the fact that his father was a huge Canadiens fan.

But now we're learning the advice his mother gave him when he returned to Chicago, where he was playing, after his father's death.

Don't move on: keep moving forward.

The idea isn't to forget his father, but rather to be able to move on with his life and not hold himself back. And clearly, judging by his performance since the draft, he continues to improve.

And in a few weeks, he should play a game for his father's club.


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– The Blue Jackets haven't forgotten.

– Oh yeah?

– Great news.

– At least that's something: Jake Sanderson is making progress.

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