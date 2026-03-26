“Ask me the right questions”: Martin St-Louis is really in playoff mode

On Tuesday, Martin St-Louis said he no longer wanted to discuss his lineup for upcoming games.

Basically, he's switched to playoff mode and doesn't want to give other teams any information just hours before games. So nothing will be confirmed moving forward.

All we have are clues from practice. But they're still just clues…

#Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj has had lengthy chats with both assistant coaches—Stéphane Robidas and Trevor Letowski—during morning skate. Wonder if he gets back in the lineup tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 26, 2026

But despite what the coach said earlier this week, the reporters still did their job: trying to get the coach to spill the beans.

That's what they're there for, and they had to check this morning to see if St. Louis had changed his mind.

But since the team's head coach has no intention of deviating from his new directive, he seemed genuinely impatient during the press conference, which began with the week's #TabooTopic.

He replied “next question” to the first inquiry and looked genuinely impatient when a second question came up regarding the lineup. He didn't give the reporter a chance to frame his angle on the topic.

“I talked about this last time. Why are we talking about this? Are there any good questions this morning? Ask me some good questions.” – Martin St-Louis

Habs coach Marty St. Louis to reporters today: “Are there any good questions today? Ask me some good questions.” pic.twitter.com/7og3pOshWZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 26, 2026

He became friendly again afterward, and his answers were exactly what a coach should give.

Keep in mind that we can't find out who the goalie will be by asking Jakub Dobes, since he can no longer speak to the media (or no longer wants to, depending on who you ask). But we suspect he'll be in net tonight.

Jakub Dobes didn't go into overtime this morning, unlike the other two goalies. So he's the one who should face the @BlueJacketsNHL tonight. @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 26, 2026

St. Louis, who is expected to sign a contract extension in the coming months if all goes well, sometimes has a reputation for giving arrogant answers—for no reason—to the media. And today, we saw a good example of that.

Journalists are there (at home and on the road) to do their jobs. Getting those answers is part of it, and today's questions were legitimate.

In a nutshell

– A month or two without Thomas Chabot.

Thomas Chabot had surgery; he'll be out for anywhere between 4–8 weeks—he broke a bone in his arm. — Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) March 26, 2026

– Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey On the menu: predictions special https://t.co/qrxeUPJy6Y — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) March 26, 2026

– Wow.