Playoff Race: Victor Hedman Leaves the Lightning for Personal Reasons

Victor Hedman is a key player for Tampa Bay.

He wears the C on his jersey because he is the team's undisputed leader. Nikita Kucherov may be the team's best player… but without Hedman, the Lightning look like a completely different team.

And as it happens, we're learning today that the defenseman is leaving the team for personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to play at this time.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that defenseman Victor Hedman will be taking a temporary leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. No further details will be shared, and the team asks that his privacy be respected at this time. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 25, 2026

Currently, the Lightning are well-positioned in the Eastern Conference standings.

The team is in second place in the Atlantic Division with 93 points: only the Sabres (95 points) are ahead of Tampa Bay in the division. The Canadiens (88 points), the Bruins (86 points), the Sens (85 points), and the Red Wings (84 points) are the other Atlantic Division teams that could challenge the Lightning.

But…

But the Lightning don't have to worry about missing the playoffs because, according to MoneyPuck's odds, the team has a 99.9% chance of securing a spot in the postseason.

That said… it's clear that losing Hedman could impact the team's finish. The Lightning will want to finish as high as possible in the standings to win the division and face one of the two Wild Card teams.

That always gives you an advantage. And home-ice advantage is also important here…

Maybe this opens a door for the Canadiens. Will the Habs play well enough to overtake the Lightning in the standings by the end of the season?

With Hedman out indefinitely, the question is valid… Even though the Habs have one of the toughest schedules in the NHL for the remainder of the season.

The Canadiens have one of the toughest schedules in the NHL → https://t.co/yHkzlzQJT8 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 23, 2026

Quick Take

– Yeah.

We felt really bad for Samuel Montembeault pic.twitter.com/NJHxCdtdid — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 25, 2026

– That's right.

Most wins among teams playing tonight: 44w — Buffalo Sabres

39w — Boston Bruins

30w — Toronto Maple Leafs

28w — New York Rangers Buffalo's era of darkness is OVER pic.twitter.com/dekDf8UXnJ — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 25, 2026

– Interesting.

The Laval Rocket have added another NCAA unrestricted free agent, signing Josh Nadeau to a one-year AHL contract for next season. They've also signed him to an AHL PTO for the remainder of this current season (which includes the AHL playoffs). https://t.co/567EEolNbF — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 25, 2026

– Yeah!