Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 99

This week on the podcast, Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois took the time to predict how the 2026 MLB season will play out.

Check back in six months, when the predictions will make our hosts look bad…

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