Passion MLB’s 2026 Predictions: Playoffs and World Series

After making predictions for all six Major League Baseball divisions, it's now time to look ahead to what will happen after the 2026 MLB regular season

Although a lot can happen over the next six months, our columnists have offered their best predictions for the upcoming Manfred League playoffs.

So, without further ado, here's what the 2026 postseason will look like through the eyes of Passion MLB.

Passion MLB

In the American League, the East Division is likely to be well represented, with no fewer than four teams having a legitimate shot at playing baseball in October. The Kansas City Royals could, however, shake things up.

On the other side, in the National League, the Miami Marlins could pull off a surprise by making their way into the playoffs. Otherwise, it will likely be the second-place teams in each division that qualify as Wild Card teams.

Now, when it comes to the World Series, two teams stand out from the pack: the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, the Dodgers are the favorites to win a third consecutive championship.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.