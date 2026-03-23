Top 5: The Stars are the second team to qualify for the playoffs

Yesterday, there were some crucial games in the race for the playoffs.

A second team could qualify for the postseason.

Here are the results and highlights:

12 hours of Sunday hockey saw the @DallasStars become the second team to clinch a spot in the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs and the @NYIslanders post a shutout to overtake Detroit for the last Wild Card slot in the East.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XJUblZkQQ9 pic.twitter.com/o1fJq20wnA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 23, 2026

1. The Stars qualify despite the loss

As of yesterday morning, the Colorado Avalanche were the only team already officially qualified for the playoffs.

The Stars could have qualified as well with a win, but they lost 3-2 to the Golden Knights.

Big win for Vegas, which hasn't been doing well lately.

Dallas still qualified, as the Kings lost in overtime to the Mammoth.

NICK SCHMALTZ CALLS GAME His second goal of the night is the Subway Canada OT winner for the Mammoth. pic.twitter.com/ke8hg8G62S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2026

For the Stars, Wyatt Johnston made franchise history.

He scored his 23rd goal of the season on the power play.

WYATT JOHNSTON, AT 22 YEARS OLD, HAS SET THE STARS' SINGLE-SEASON PP GOAL RECORD AT 23!!! Only Leon Draisaitl has scored more than 27 in a season this century—will he do it!? pic.twitter.com/jfsgp9zI9j — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2026

It was Quebec native Justin Hryckowian who scored the Stars' other goal.

What a play!

There's no doubt about it—Quebec native Justin Hryckowian must have played soccer when he was young pic.twitter.com/jQsEF1ypug — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 23, 2026

Casey DeSmith, for his part, did everything he could to get his team into the playoffs.

What a save here against Rasmus Andersson.

OH MY GOODNESS, CASEY DESMITH!! MAJOR SAVES!! pic.twitter.com/yQQd6aGIdv — NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2026

Reilly Smith, however, beat him later to secure the win for his team.

REILLY SMITH FINDS THE LOOSE PUCK AND VEGAS LEADS BY ONE pic.twitter.com/bFaMgt0kxx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2026

2. A 40th win for the Islanders

After a loss on Saturday in Montreal, the Islanders were playing for their season last night against the Blue Jackets.

And after a poor performance against the Habs, Ilya Sorokin bounced back with a shutout against the Jackets. 26 saves in a 1-0 win. His seventh shutout of the season.

ILYA. SOROKIN. With tonight's shutout, Sorokin becomes the only goalie in #Isles history with 7 shutouts in two separate seasons. pic.twitter.com/OnT3wC92gt — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 23, 2026

40th win for Patrick Roy's squad.

The game's only goal scorer was Bo Horvat.

He scored the goal just two minutes into the game.

HOT START Bo Horvat scores on the first shot of the game pic.twitter.com/HjovoNTXMs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2026

He thought he had added a second, but the goal was disallowed.

This goal was called BACK due to goalie interference on Lee to keep it 1-0 Isles in a HUGE Eastern Conference playoff race game Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZPRy2Ip17e — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2026

Late in the game, Matthew Schaefer stepped up to preserve the slim lead.

Schaefer's defensive MASTERCLASS at the end helps the Islanders secure a HUGE 2 points against the Jackets pic.twitter.com/N3GmrxoNK5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2026

With this win, New York has overtaken the Wings in the playoff picture.

Roy's squad also has as many points as the division's third-place team, Columbus.

3. Big win for the Preds

This afternoon, the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks faced off.

It was a huge game for the Preds, who are knocking on the playoff door. They won 3-2 in overtime.

Thanks to Filip Forsberg, who finished with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner.

IT'S A FILIP FORSBERG FINISHER pic.twitter.com/x0JQcimXMK — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2026

With this win, Nashville pulled ahead of the Kings, who lost later in the evening.

The game would never have gone to overtime without Erik Haula.

He saved a goal here

ERIK HAULA SAVES A GOAL!! pic.twitter.com/EeeddRHAv6 — NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2026

Steven Stamkos, meanwhile, forced overtime with a goal just before Haula's save.

STAMMMMERRRRRRRR We've got a tie game! pic.twitter.com/36hO41VhfM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2026

In a losing cause, Connor Bedard put on a show.

What a goal on that play.

4. Sabres lose in overtime

The Sabres have been incredible lately.

Yesterday, they lost in overtime but still picked up a big point and showed some grit.

Buffalo was down 4-2, and in the blink of an eye, the team managed to take the lead.

THIS SABRES TEAM NEVER QUITS, DOWN 4-2 IN THE 3RD AND NOW UP 5-4 WITH 8 TO GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/utK43IeCxt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2026

In the fourth period, however, Troy Terry dashed the visitors' hopes.

Final score: 5-4 Ducks.

THE STEAL AND FINISH Troy Terry scores an electric Subway Canada OT winner for the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/gFJoa8Famk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Beckett Sennecke continues to excel in his first NHL season.

What a goal!

Beckett Sennecke!! He's having an incredible rookie season! pic.twitter.com/CMThHKE2R7 — NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2026

Sennecke and Terry finished the game with two points each. Jackson LaCombe, Chris Kreider, and Leo Carlsson also recorded two points.

5. The Lightning also lost in overtime

The two teams ahead of the Habs in the Atlantic Division both lost in overtime.

Tampa Bay, visiting the Flames, dropped a point.

It took Ryam Strome just 26 seconds in overtime to secure the win for the Flames.

RYAN STROME WINS IT FOR THE FLAMES 26 SECONDS INTO OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/9yXM6V1y91 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 23, 2026

No Flames player recorded more than one point on the four goals in a 4-3 victory.

Goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Sometimes you just gotta appreciate your own saves pic.twitter.com/opcuISo3Fl — NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2026

In any case, we won't blame the goalie for being confident and letting his emotions show.

He told reporters after the game that if a goalie gets beaten, he has every right to be angry.

“I think if you get scored on, you should be allowed to be pissed” Can always count on Devin Cooley keeping it real pic.twitter.com/piqw64a6I6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2026

Overtime

– The first team eliminated.

The Vancouver Canucks are the first team eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/cMsT3OXgZL — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 23, 2026

– It started off strong.

FOUR goals in the first 11 minutes of the Kings vs. Mammoth game pic.twitter.com/ugZC242xG6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2026

– The top scorers of the night.

– The Rangers and Senators are the only teams in action tonight.