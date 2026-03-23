Top 5: The Stars are the second team to qualify for the playoffs

Raphael Simard
Top 5: The Stars are the second team to qualify for the playoffs
Credit: X

Yesterday, there were some crucial games in the race for the playoffs.

A second team could qualify for the postseason.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Stars qualify despite the loss

As of yesterday morning, the Colorado Avalanche were the only team already officially qualified for the playoffs.

The Stars could have qualified as well with a win, but they lost 3-2 to the Golden Knights.

Big win for Vegas, which hasn't been doing well lately.

Dallas still qualified, as the Kings lost in overtime to the Mammoth.

For the Stars, Wyatt Johnston made franchise history.

He scored his 23rd goal of the season on the power play.

It was Quebec native Justin Hryckowian who scored the Stars' other goal.

What a play!

Casey DeSmith, for his part, did everything he could to get his team into the playoffs.

What a save here against Rasmus Andersson.

Reilly Smith, however, beat him later to secure the win for his team.

2. A 40th win for the Islanders

After a loss on Saturday in Montreal, the Islanders were playing for their season last night against the Blue Jackets.

And after a poor performance against the Habs, Ilya Sorokin bounced back with a shutout against the Jackets. 26 saves in a 1-0 win. His seventh shutout of the season.

40th win for Patrick Roy's squad.

The game's only goal scorer was Bo Horvat.

He scored the goal just two minutes into the game.

He thought he had added a second, but the goal was disallowed.

Late in the game, Matthew Schaefer stepped up to preserve the slim lead.

With this win, New York has overtaken the Wings in the playoff picture.

Roy's squad also has as many points as the division's third-place team, Columbus.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. Big win for the Preds

This afternoon, the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks faced off.

It was a huge game for the Preds, who are knocking on the playoff door. They won 3-2 in overtime.

Thanks to Filip Forsberg, who finished with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner.

With this win, Nashville pulled ahead of the Kings, who lost later in the evening.

(Credit: NHL.com)

The game would never have gone to overtime without Erik Haula.

He saved a goal here

Steven Stamkos, meanwhile, forced overtime with a goal just before Haula's save.

In a losing cause, Connor Bedard put on a show.

What a goal on that play.

4. Sabres lose in overtime

The Sabres have been incredible lately.

Yesterday, they lost in overtime but still picked up a big point and showed some grit.

Buffalo was down 4-2, and in the blink of an eye, the team managed to take the lead.

In the fourth period, however, Troy Terry dashed the visitors' hopes.

Final score: 5-4 Ducks.

Meanwhile, Beckett Sennecke continues to excel in his first NHL season.

What a goal!

Sennecke and Terry finished the game with two points each. Jackson LaCombe, Chris Kreider, and Leo Carlsson also recorded two points.

5. The Lightning also lost in overtime

The two teams ahead of the Habs in the Atlantic Division both lost in overtime.

Tampa Bay, visiting the Flames, dropped a point.

It took Ryam Strome just 26 seconds in overtime to secure the win for the Flames.

No Flames player recorded more than one point on the four goals in a 4-3 victory.

Goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 32 of 35 shots.

In any case, we won't blame the goalie for being confident and letting his emotions show.

He told reporters after the game that if a goalie gets beaten, he has every right to be angry.


Overtime

– The first team eliminated.

– It started off strong.

– The top scorers of the night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Rangers and Senators are the only teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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