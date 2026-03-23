All right. Here we go.

We're officially entering the home stretch of the Montreal Canadiens' season. There are only 13 games left to play before the end of the regular season for Martin St-Louis's team, and every game will be crucial for what comes next.

We know just how tight the standings are in the East, after all…

This is the most important week of the Canadiens' season, by the way.

Between now and next Monday, the Habs have four games on the schedule. And they'll need to play well because they're facing teams currently fighting for a playoff spot:

Tomorrow against the Hurricanes (at the Bell Centre)

Thursday against the Blue Jackets (at the Bell Centre)

Saturday against the Predators (in Nashville)

Sunday against the Hurricanes (in Carolina)

The Hurricanes are first in their conference and will be looking to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

That said, the Jackets and the Preds are in a similar situation: they absolutely must win to improve their chances of making the playoffs. And they're likely to be really hungry…

The Habs will play 4 games this week. What will their record be during this stretch? pic.twitter.com/rKs4sBkhCy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 23, 2026

We'll see if the Canadiens can hold their ground.

The guys will have to step up… and they'll have to be consistent, otherwise the team's playoff chances will be seriously jeopardized. It's often been said that the team might be missing a veteran in the locker room to provide leadership… and this week we'll see if that's the case or not.

Nevertheless, it's exciting for the players and for Canadiens fans.

The end of the season is shaping up to be truly thrilling… and big games are always a lot of fun to watch in sports in general.

That's why we love sports, right?

In a nutshell

– Sometimes, things just work out.

– Great idea.

Honoring the man of the hour ‍ pic.twitter.com/fYGbWIawZF — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 23, 2026

– Okay.

A couple of reports out there suggest the PWHL is expanding to Chicago with plans to play at a new USHL arena. Though Chicago is indeed a candidate for expansion, setting up in a 2,000-seat facility is not—I repeat, not—going to happen. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) March 23, 2026

– News from MLB.