The Canadiens have one of the toughest schedules in the NHL

So? Do you enjoy the race to the playoffs?

With the East being so strong, it means the Canadiens players can never take a break. Every game is really important.

As of this morning, here's how the standings look in the East. It'll look pretty much the same tomorrow morning since the only game on the schedule tonight is between the Rangers and the Sens.

Obviously, with 13 games left to play and the Bruins tied with the Habs in points, nothing is certain. Several teams are hot on the Canadiens' heels, in fact.

And the end of the season won't be a walk in the park for the Canadiens.

In fact, when you check the Tankathon website, you realize that the Canadiens have the eighth-toughest schedule in the NHL in terms of opponent quality.

And that doesn't even take into account the timing of the games. A five-game road trip and three back-to-backs over the remaining three weekends will be quite a challenge, nonetheless.

However, it's important to understand this: the Habs may be in the top quarter of teams with a tough schedule, but the teams ahead of them—except for the Flames—are in the East.

Why? Because the East is better than the West, and by the end of the season, teams play a lot within their conference. 12 of the Habs' last 13 games are against Eastern Conference opponents.

But if we set aside the other teams, which also face their own challenges, we see that the Canadiens will have to navigate a schedule that will bring its share of difficulties.

How will Martin St-Louis's men respond?

Last year, the Canadiens were in a different position: after the February break, the team had to make up ground. Now, they have to hold onto their lead. It's not the same mindset.

If they can't pull it off, there's going to be a lot of crying in town.

In a nutshell

– He really bounced back over the weekend.

– Makes sense.

The Blue Jays are banking on stability. https://t.co/W9ftW5HW7w — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 23, 2026

– Yes, Sidney Crosby saved the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were on their way out to Kansas City and then they won the Crosby lottery. pic.twitter.com/3fJ6djE6qf — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2026

– Read this.

Le Canadien | The realism of the “dashing” Jake Evans https://t.co/jfsDAj1H7U — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 23, 2026

– Absolutely.