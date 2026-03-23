John Schneider and Ross Atkins have signed contract extensions

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Schneider and Ross Atkins have signed contract extensions
Credit: Twitter

The Blue Jays are all about stability.

Earlier in the offseason, the Blue Jays offered a five-year contract to President Mark Shapiro, who could have left the club this winter without a new deal. He is now under contract through the end of the 2030 season.

But it was clear that GM Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider also needed new contracts, as their current deals were set to expire in 2026. Normally, a GM and a manager don't work with just a one-year contract… if you want to treat them with respect.

The GM secured a five-year contract extension (2027–2031), while the manager earned a deal valid through the end of the 2028 season.

Since the Blue Jays made it to the World Series, it was only natural for Rogers to place its trust in Shapiro, Atkins, and Schneider moving forward.

In the end, it was just a formality.

Both Atkins and Schneider have been the subject of significant criticism since taking on key roles in Toronto. The GM has been there since the end of the 2015 season, and the manager was promoted during the 2022 season.

No one has a contract as long as the remaining 14 years on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s deal in Toronto, but there's still a sense of stability in the air. As spring training wraps up, that must be a source of joy for many people with the Blue Jays.

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