John Schneider and Ross Atkins have signed contract extensions

The Blue Jays are all about stability.

Earlier in the offseason, the Blue Jays offered a five-year contract to President Mark Shapiro, who could have left the club this winter without a new deal. He is now under contract through the end of the 2030 season.

But it was clear that GM Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider also needed new contracts, as their current deals were set to expire in 2026. Normally, a GM and a manager don't work with just a one-year contract… if you want to treat them with respect.

The GM secured a five-year contract extension (2027–2031), while the manager earned a deal valid through the end of the 2028 season.

Big news in #BlueJays land: the club has announced contract extensions for GM Ross Atkins and Manager John Schneider. Atkins is now under contract through 2031 while Schneider receives a two-year extension through 2028. — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) March 23, 2026

Since the Blue Jays made it to the World Series, it was only natural for Rogers to place its trust in Shapiro, Atkins, and Schneider moving forward.

In the end, it was just a formality.

Both Atkins and Schneider have been the subject of significant criticism since taking on key roles in Toronto. The GM has been there since the end of the 2015 season, and the manager was promoted during the 2022 season.

No one has a contract as long as the remaining 14 years on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s deal in Toronto, but there's still a sense of stability in the air. As spring training wraps up, that must be a source of joy for many people with the Blue Jays.

PMLB

Big performance.

All 11 of Tyler Glasnow's strikeouts tonight came on his curveball pic.twitter.com/lmzcC4gSe1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 23, 2026

Wow.

Shohei Ohtani reunited with Mike Trout ahead of tonight's Dodgers-Angels exhibition game pic.twitter.com/vk6GhdDbKb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 22, 2026

Alan Roden in Triple-A.

#MNTwins send Alan Roden down to Triple-A, meaning James Outman and Trevor Larnach are on the 26-man roster. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) March 22, 2026

Yes, the loss in October hurt.

PAIN REMAINS: As a new season looms, we speak with 5 Blue Jays about trying to find hope after World Series heartache Check out our front page for Monday, March 23, 2026 Read more from @longleysunsport here: https://t.co/QxpDo3pkjn PLUS: Poll: Canadians fear more school… pic.twitter.com/crWptnkqju — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) March 23, 2026

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