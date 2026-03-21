Jacob Fowler will be in goal against the Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens will once again play “the most important game of the season” tonight, as the New York Islanders are in town.

The standings are extremely tight, and the Habs can't afford any missteps.

The Habs' lineup selected by Martin St-Louis is therefore very important, which explains why we're keeping a very close eye on practice.

And this morning during the Habs' practice, we learned that Jacob Fowler will be in net against Patrick Roy's Islanders.

Details to follow

Overtime

As for Josh Anderson, he was not back at practice today.